You can pause Elden Ring – the option was always there, but it wasn’t very obvious

The need to stop along the way in our adventure has been one of the most debated aspects by the community.

Elden Ring is being a true phenomenon beyond the veterans of the games of Hidetaka Miyazaki and it’s doing it with record numbers for FromSoftware games. But each new Miyazaki title reopens certain debates: the importance of difficulty in his titles, the need to preserve the author’s creative vision, and in the case of Elden Ring, the need for a pause mode.

There have been many players who have demanded a way to pause the game. The title, unlike other games, does not stop the action when we are in the menu reviewing our inventory, becoming more vulnerable than ever before enemy attacks, as long as we have not made sure to take shelter in a safe place to carry out this type of work

From the Team Menu, accessing Help and the Explainer Menu will pause the gameHowever, whether it is because they are calling us to eat or because we need to go to the bathroom, we have all found ourselves at some point in which we are forced to stop the game. For all those occasions, Elden Ring hides a formula for pause the game definitely without suffering any enemy attack, although this may not be as obvious as in other games. It has been the user @IronPineapple_ who has shared it on Twitter, being able to check its effectiveness from 3DJuegos.

To pause the game completely, finding ourselves at any point in the adventure, we will have to open the menu, access the equipmentpulsar Help and select the Explanatory menu. When you have this help screen open, the game will stop completely, being the closest thing to a pause mode that you can access easily and without the need to install any mod. If you haven’t played the latest FromSoftware adventure yet, remember that at 3DJuegos you have our definitive analysis of Elden Ring available.

More about: Elden Ring.