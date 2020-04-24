You can play XCOM 2 for free through April 30, and it’s not the only freebie right now

It’s a big week for methods video video games. The following day the XCOM: Chimera Squad by-product releases (and we’ll have some impressions of it as neatly), and subsequent Tuesday is the debut of Gears Methods. In case you’re a few years in the again of the curve regardless of the incontrovertible fact that, or simply can’t handle to pay for to leap right into a model new methods recreation at the second, 2K’s got your once more. As part of its “Give Once more Enterprise,” XCOM 2 is free-to-try from now via April 30 on Steam.

To study this article in full, please click on on right right here