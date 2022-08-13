You can still sign up for the IV National CyberLeague of the Civil Guard: what it consists of and how you can sign up

In these times it can become vital have a very good training and experience when it comes to cybersecurity. That is why the Civil Guard has been organizing a cybersecurity league called National CyberLeagueGC or CyberLeague for four years now. This is intended to create a meeting point for the main actors with regard to network security, both in the private and public spheres.





In this case, a competition is proposed for the youngest of both our country and others who are training at the university or in vocational training institutes. This way it will being able to promote talent through completely practical challenges. In this case you will be able to register through its website until September 30, 2022.

What does it consist of

This competition is divided into two modalities that are completely independent, and that also adapt to the level of the competitors. In this case, it should be noted that Registration can be done individually or as a team with people you know, and with whom you work comfortably. Once you take this into account, you can choose one of the two modalities:

Amateur . Designed for people who are not professionals. Specifically for young people between 18 and 28 years old who are studying at university or in professional training and who will face challenges of a different nature. Specifically, a technical challenge is highlighted first, then legal and finally communicative.

professional. Focused on teams of experts who will have to solve a challenge that is purely technical according to their level.





As we have mentioned before, there will be three different challenges. In regards to the technical test You will be able to find challenges of access, reversing, investigation in RRSS, lateral movements or takeover. In regards to legal section, it is important to know all the laws that govern the Internet, which is undoubtedly a key element for any company that operates in the digital world. Lastly, as regards the communication You can put a situation in which a company survives or not in the face of a criminal act. It is going to have to be able to reassure the citizens and all the clients.

Competition phases

In the case of amateur competition, you should know that there is three different phases within this entire program. Specifically, the website details it as follows:

First phase : It is celebrated online the third week of October.

: It is celebrated online the third week of October. Semifinals: It will also be online and the fourth week of October.

It will also be online and the fourth week of October. Final: in person and on the second half of November.





If we refer to the phases that take place online, it should be noted that the organization has reported that will unfold in a true metaverse. In this way, a real environment will be recreated with total similarity in which, in addition to the tests as such, there will also be activities as if it were a real congress.

And this is not a competition you go to for “free”, as there are great prizes for whoever reaches the final of the competition. These include a study trip, a scholarship, job offers and even Internships in companies in the cybersecurity sector.