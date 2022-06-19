You can still take advantage of Xbox offers: more than 500 games and DLC with discounts of up to 90%

The Microsoft store is filled with classic games and novelties at knockdown prices.

The heat in Spain is being terrible, and if with the free games that we have prepared for the weekend you don’t have enough to be hidden from the sun for several days, you can take a look at the offers that Xbox has in its store, because they still You have several days until they change. There are many games some jewelry and discounts of up to 90%.

It’s worth going through the store to see if any of your pending games list is at an irresistible price, you will find weekly offers and the Unlocked Offers campaign, available until June 23, but in any case, we have prepared a small selection with some of the featured games:

NBA 2K22 – Multi-Generation Digital Pack for 12.47 euros, with an 85% discount.



FarCry 6 Standard Edition for 27.99 euros, with a 60% discount.



The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for 5.99 euros, with an 80% discount.



Riders Republic for 27.99 euros, with a 60% discount.



Red Dead Redemption 2 for 23.99 euros, with a 60% discount.



Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary Edition for 5.99 euros, with an 80% discount.



XCOM 2 Collection for 8.99 euros, with a 90% discount.



FIFA 22 for Xbox One for 10.49 euros, with an 85% discount.

As offer of the week you have Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar’s unstoppable success, with its version for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S for 29.99 euros, at half price. If you are also an Xbox Live Gold user, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition for 34.99 euros, or the Borderlands Legendary Collection for 19.99 euros.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for 47.99 euros, saving 12 euros.



Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands for 55.99 euros, saving 14 euros.



Dying Light 2 Stay Human for 46.89 euros, saving 23.10 euros.



Battlefield 2042 for Xbox One for 34.99 euros, half price.



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition for €34.99, with €35 savings.

