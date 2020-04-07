You can tour the Harry Potter: A History of Magic Exhibit for free

Do you know you can discover the fascinating world of Harry Potter from the security of your house proper now? A collaboration between the British Library and Google Arts & Tradition means that you can do exactly that.

Harry Potter: A History of Magic was an exhibit held again in 2017 that has been obtainable to tour nearly on-line for a while, however it has seen an inflow of guests not too long ago as individuals attempt to hold themselves entertained throughout lockdown.

There’s a wealth of materials in the digital attraction, together with immersive explorations of numerous points of the wizarding world, reminiscent of potions, magical creatures, the journey to Hogwarts and the Ripley Scroll – which depicts how the thinker’s stone was made.

You can additionally get a have a look at stunning illustrations created for the ebook collection, JK Rowling’s early notes and a treasure trove of different goodies that may delight followers of the collection.

Click on right here to discover A History of Magic at your leisure proper now.

Having to spend a lot time at house is tough, notably for younger youngsters, which is why we’ve picked out actions to maintain them entertained all through the day.

A number of movies have been launched on-line early to assist these in lockdown and there are additionally a quantity of free treats obtainable, together with Physician Who adventures from Massive End and audio books from Audible.