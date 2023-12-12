You Can Watch The Following 12 Adult Hindi Movies:

This list of some of the greatest Bollywood movies will help you find your way around them, whether you are new to Indian movies or want to catch up. The genre, which comes from the words “Hollywood” and “Bombay,” refers to the Hindi-language part of India’s huge film business, which is based in Mumbai.

Bollywood is a Hindi-language movie business with a huge fan base. It has made hundreds of pictures that are both artistic and important to culture. It’s not just Indians who know about Bollywood’s hit Hindi movies; people all over the world do too.

Once upon a time, Bollywood pictures with adult content were very popular. Thank goodness that’s not the case anymore. The Indian review board is going to act “sanskari” on some movies every once in a while, which is true.

Overall, though, directors haven’t been afraid to explore crime and sex, which usually means they have to be brave and true to life. Most of the best Bollywood flicks with an A rating came out in this century.

Kamasutra: A Tale Of Love:

Well, a list of movies that are even remotely close to A-rated wouldn’t be complete without the 1996 Indian romantic drama film. However, it is being seen as India’s first big step into this genre, despite not being a Bollywood movie.

The movie is directed by Mira Nair and has major parts played by Indira Varma, Rekha, and Naveen Andrews. The movie is centered on the Kama Sutra, an old Indian book.

B.A. Pass:

When it comes to Bollywood sexual films, “B.A. Pass” is a big deal because movies of this quality are hard to find in the country. This movie has Shilpa Shukla, Rajesh Sharma, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in the lead roles. Ajay Bahl directed the movie.

The movie is about a teenage boy who has become lost in the world of sex and can’t find his way back to routine. The director’s risky movie, which brought the French “noir” style to Bollywood, got good reviews. If you want to start watching adult and hot Hindi movies, B.A. Pass is a great choice.

Miss Lovely:

A movie that is almost perfect and deals with a subject that isn’t often seen within Indian mainstream movies. “Miss Lovely,” Ashim Ahluwalia’s first movie, is a moody story about Sonu as well as Pinky, played by Nawazuddin Siddique and Niharika Singh, respectively.

The movie perfectly deals with love, sexuality, crime, and forgiveness. The movie is set in Mumbai’s C-grade movie industry. It became a cult classic because of the vivid images it used, the way it portrayed the 90s subgenre in a pulp style, and the raw way it told its stories.

Utsav:

In Bollywood, Utsav was the first sexual movie of its kind. Girish Karnad directed Utsav. Even though Utsav didn’t have many scenes, it got an “A” because it was a risky movie in the 1980s.

Rekha played the lead role in the movie, and Shekhar Suman, Shashi Kapoor, Neena Gupta, and numerous other actors also had important parts.

Julie:

Julie is an Indian Hindi sex movie that was written and directed by Deepak Shivdasani, with production handled by N. R. Pachisia. In the movie, Neha Dhupia, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Yash Tonk, Sanjay Kapoor, and Achint Kaur play lead roles.

You can watch it on the Disney+ Hotstar app and on the Rajshri Channel on YouTube. A rich businessman named Mihir falls in love with a prostitute named Julie. Because of her job and her sad past, she doesn’t want to say yes to his marriage proposal.

Lipstick Under My Burkha:

There is some shocking language in the movie, but it never goes too far. The movie is one of the greatest films of 2017 because it deals with serious problems for women in a way that is both brave and strong.

Watch it to understand what those women who walk around with lipstick on under their burkas are going through. I think India needs more movies like “Lipstick Under My Burkha,” but I’m not sure if we deserve them.

Don’t watch the movie because it’s sexual or because you want to know what all the fuss was about with the CBFC. Watch it because it’s brilliant.

Jism:

Jism, which came out in 2003, is John Abraham’s first movie and the first movie in which he stars opposite Bipasha Basu. The movie lives up to its title, which means “body,” and it was one of the initial Bollywood blockbusters to get an A rating, which paved the way for more movies in this genre.

The movie, which was directed by Amit Saxena, is about a drunken lawyer who is captured by a nice woman and gets caught up in a murder plot. Body Heat, a movie from 1981, is based on Jism.

Hunterrr:

The film “Hunterrr” portrays a man in his mid-30s, Gulshan Devaiah, who is addicted to sex. The theory behind Mandar’s work is well shown by director Harshavardhan Kulkarni in the role of Gulshan Devaiah.

He has been in a lot of short-term relationships and doesn’t want to get married. Because he didn’t know about his sex problem before, it’s hard for him to live a normal life. Radhika Apte and Sai Tamhankar do great jobs in the other two parts.

Ugly:

Anurag Kashyap, the “enfant terrible” of Indian film, has been a big part of bringing up a new breed of brave and honest directors. The investigation of the kidnapping of a young girl during the day in “Ugly,” a neo-noir psychological thriller, reveals a multitude of strange occurrences.

The Austrian director Michael Haneke’s films, like Kashyap’s “Ugly,” don’t want you to watch them from the comfort of your own home while eating popcorn. Not at all. It wants to anger, upset, and shame you.

“Ugly” would scare you to the heart as it pushes the little girl and her fate to the background, treating them as unimportant.

Girlfriend:

Fire was the first Indian movie to show a female relationship. However, Girlfriend, a thriller, boldly examines homosexuality, which is not only frowned upon but also illegal in India.

The movie, which was directed by Karan Razdan, is about three main characters, Isha Koppikar, Amrita Arora, and Aashish Chaudhary, who are all in love with each other. There is also a sensual scene of making love between the two main characters in the movie.

Lust stories:

Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar directed Lust Stories, an Indian Hindi-language anthology film released in 2018. It was directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar, and it is made up of four short films based on the idea behind Bombay Talkies, an anthology film released in 2013.

Four stories told from the point of view of an Indian woman show how relationships work in the modern world, from tense weddings to sexual problems.

Fire:

One of the first Bollywood movies to show openly gay relationships was “Fire.” In the beginning, India’s control board let it go with a grade of “Adult.”

At first, the movie was shown in packed theaters in most of India’s big towns for almost three weeks. However, soon after, protesters across the country started damaging movie theaters and demanding the removal of the movie from the screens.

The film was then sent back to the censor board to be looked at again. People said that the Indian government was wrong to support the attackers. “Fire” is still one of the best Indian movies about being gay.

Sins:

The movie Sins, released in 2005, is a Bollywood film written and directed by Vinod Pande. Vinod Pande wrote and directed a movie called Sins. Some people didn’t like the movie because it had some topless scenes and the story was about a Catholic priest.

In 1988, the court found the priest guilty of sexual abuse and murder and sentenced him to death. This is what the movie’s plot is based on. Shiney Ahuja as well as Seema Rahmani play the main characters in the movie.

Ragini MMS:

Pawan Kripalani directed the found footage horror movie Ragini MMS, which came out in 2011. Balaji Telefilms’ Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor produced the movie. Balaji Telefilms’ Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor made this public on May 13, 2011.

The movie draws inspiration from the story of Deepika, a girl from Delhi. The American mysterious horror movie Paranormal Activity, which came out in 2007, influenced the movie.

A young woman and her sneaky boyfriend take a weekend journey to a farm that is empty. However, the couple soon has to deal with a string of strange events.

Matrubhoomi:

It’s possible that most Indians haven’t heard of this movie, which is a shame because it’s one of the most shocking as well as frightening movies we’ve ever seen.

“Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women” takes place in an unspecified time period when the constant killing of female babies has left a rural Indian society without women. It is about a patriarchal and sexist father who tries to find a bride for his four sons.

Jha creates an unsettling universe that brings a sense of realism and urgency, unlike anything previously witnessed in Indian movies. A clever piece of art that makes you think.