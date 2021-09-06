“You cannot qualify on your knees”: this is how Rafa Ramos criticized the Mexican National Team

Rafael Ramos

The Concacaf Playoffs they usually cause a lot of fuss. Every four years, the participation of the Mexican team It is the subject of numerous questions due to the performance shown within the field. Rafael Ramos knows it well and has issued an extremely clear verdict on what this commitment represents for the tricolor team.

First, the journalist agreed with the statements of Guillermo Ochoa and Yon de Luisa, who affirmed that the qualifying rounds can no longer be passed “walking” and that this story should remain in the past. “They are right: to the World Cup, in this case Qatar 2022, it is no longer classified “walking”. Not even in the football wasteland that is the Concacaf“Ramos wrote in his column for ESPN.

The analyst recalled the stage of Ricardo La Volpe in front of the selection. The Argentine DT was the author of that emblematic phrase. “We are going to qualify by walking,” he said on the eve of the start of the Hexagonal prior to Germany 2006. Mexico arrived at the great event without any kind of setback in the field.

It was Ricardo La Volpe who coined the concept “qualify by walking”. (Photo: Fernando Carranza García / Cuartoscuro)

La Volpe’s numbers were overwhelming: 85 percent effective; 67 goals in 18 games; only one draw and two losses, one of them against United States in Columbus, and the other in Port of Spain, before Trinidad and Tobago, a defeat, by the way negotiated, rigged, “said the journalist.

Ramos also recalled some of the controversial methods of the Argentine helmsman who led Mexico in that process. Among them, the presence he had in that group stood out Caty Camacho, a specialist in Feng-Shui and mentalist, who received all the support of the coach to perform various dynamics with the players.

“You also have to put it to her, because I see other psychologists and they do not even reach half of the goals,” were the statements that Ricardo La Volpe in 2016 that Ramos recovered in his column.

In recent cycles, the tests are overwhelming: Mexico has a hard time reaching the World Cup (Photo: Misael Valtierra / Cuartoscuro.com)



Beyond the criticisms of the players themselves towards those episodes, the truth is that Mexico missed the tranquility of qualifying for the World Cup during the next two processes. Javier Aguirre and Miguel Herrera they had to act as “firefighters” to rescue the selection from extremely critical moments. Concacaf was too complicated for Mexico. The allegory of “Advance walking” changed to “advance on your knees.”

Ramos also turned his gaze on those dark chapters for Mexican soccer. “But, after the La Volpe trial, Mexico had two disastrous qualifiers. For South Africa 2010, Javier Aguirre must have come to resuscitate the dead, and for Brazil 2014, Miguel Herrera entered as a firefighter to the play-off against New Zealand ”, recalled the communicator.

In recent cycles, the evidence is overwhelming: Mexico has a hard time reaching the World Cup. And on several occasions, the problems have worsened to the point of putting the participation of El Tri at risk, as happened on the way to Korea-Japan, South Africa and, above all, in the World Cup cycle that ended in Brazil 2014, where the selection dHe had played the intercontinental playoffs for the first time in its history.

Guillermo Ochoa raised his voice against the criticism. You have said that qualifying “walking” is a thing of the past. (Photo: Erwin Scheriau / EFE)

Ramos launched strong criticism of performance shown by Mexico in the game against Jamaica, a match that he won at the last minute thanks to a right hand from Henry Martin. “And before Jamaica it was evident that the three tours of Europe they were of little or no use ”, Ramos questioned in reference to the preparation matches that the Tri at the end of last year and the beginning of 2021. In that sense, Ramos agreed, in part, to Guillermo Ochoa and Yon de Luisa: “Walking, no; but on his knees, either “.

Finally, Ramos pointed to the always important commercial commitments of the Mexican team, which are conditioned to their performance on the field of play. “Let us remember that the Mexican Soccer Federation you will receive a special bonus of almost thirty sponsors that has distributed between Mexico and United States, yes, and only if, he manages to get as one of the eight heads of the group for the World Cup in Qatar ”, he concluded.

KEEP READING:

The surprise that would come to Mexico’s lineup against Costa Rica

The time Costa Rica almost eliminated Mexico from a World Cup

Chicharito Hernández confessed what was the cause of his depression