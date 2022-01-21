“You cannot use your account. You have to activate the security system”: SMS from Caixabank to rob you with phishing

A few days ago, a phishing was massively sent to the phones of many of us, on behalf of Banco Santander or BBVA. Although it had certain aspects that made it seem like a very realistic SMS, it was just another attack to extract data and steal from us. A few days later, this attack came in the form of a phone call.

Now the messages on behalf of CaixaBank return to the fray once again. On this occasion you can receive an SMS like this one that is arriving today and that states the following:

Caixabank: As of 02/15/2022 you cannot use your account. You have to activate the new web security system. Activate now: bit.ly/3GIFaOZ





THEFT OF DATA AND UNSOLICITED PACKAGES WHAT IS BRUSHING

Objective: steal your banking credentials

The mistakes are exactly the same as those that appear in the SMS, which is not as successful as the attacks that we reported at the beginning of this month, but it appears that they have exactly the same purpose: to steal your bank details and credentials to access your CaixaBank account and then be able to get hold of your money.

The website, in the shortened SMS, takes you here: https://wannatalkgroup.com/caixa-vbve_final/caixa-vbv/caixa-vbv/caixa-vbvfinal/481da13188970c5bb58222ed282da304/index.html. The interface that supposedly it is to access CaixaBank It asks for your ID number and password:





Other Twitter users are talking about text messages explaining to the user that they cannot use their credit card and that in order to recover the account they must enter their information. Last year there were several times in which this bank was used to steal money from users through phishing.

So much so that the company itself, when customers tag it on Twitter to report that they are getting it, they tell them that notify this information to the mail [email protected]. This new attack indicates that it is massive if we look at the number of people on social networks complaining about this new problem.