You can’t play DOOM on a smaller screen – it’s a LEGO brick!

Modder James Brown shows us that DOOM is not only iconic, but also playable anywhere.

DOOM is one of those games that, due to its pioneering proposal in the first-person shooter genre, continues to be seen as one of the classics more important of the sector. This is complemented by iconic anecdotes such as that it no longer needs an operating system to work or, going back in time, that it was installed on more PCs than Windows 95.

Ultimately, the popularity of DOOM managed to generate a huge number of fans who not only enjoy the slaughter of demons, but have also sought all possible ways to play FPS. And the last idea, as well as the most surprising of the last few months, has been had by the modder James Brown with a simple block LEGO. Because yes, this player has been able to insert a monitor that runs the id Software game in one of the pieces of this classic brand.

You can see its demonstration in the tweet inserted above these lines. In technical terms, and according to the information provided by PCGamesN, this screen has a resolution of 72×40has less than 3,000 pixels and shows an experience monochrome. In addition to this, the creator himself states that it is not a very comfortable way to play DOOM due to the characteristics of the monitor, but it is still quite a feat.

Over the years, we’ve seen users bring DOOM’s hellish gunfights to gadgets like refrigerators, vintage cell phones, calculators, and even a rotary dial phone. All this without counting other recreations that include the most recent DOOM Eternal, which was also transferred to the Nintendo Labo garage thanks to a user who managed to imitate all the animations of the shooter.

