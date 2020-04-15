You Clap for Me Now: video hails key workers with antiracist poem

UK clip showing a very powerful perform of BAME people in coronavirus catastrophe goes viral worldwide

What the UK is most frightened of has come from overseas, taking our jobs and making it unsafe to walk the streets. That’s the outlet message of a extensively shared video on coronavirus that subverts racist language ceaselessly directed at immigrants, showing that those who have expert discrimination for the time being are key workers, trying to keep people protected.

The clip – which has lengthy gone viral worldwide – choices UK residents, immigrants and people of abroad heritage who’re medics, provide drivers and lecturers working laborious amid the Covid-19 outbreak. They be taught a poem, penned by the use of Darren James Smith, entitled You Clap for Me Now.

