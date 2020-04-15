General News

You Clap for Me Now: video hails key workers with antiracist poem

April 15, 2020
1 Min Read

UK clip showing a very powerful perform of BAME people in coronavirus catastrophe goes viral worldwide

  • Coronavirus – latest updates
  • See all our coronavirus safety

What the UK is most frightened of has come from overseas, taking our jobs and making it unsafe to walk the streets. That’s the outlet message of a extensively shared video on coronavirus that subverts racist language ceaselessly directed at immigrants, showing that those who have expert discrimination for the time being are key workers, trying to keep people protected.

The clip – which has lengthy gone viral worldwide – choices UK residents, immigrants and people of abroad heritage who’re medics, provide drivers and lecturers working laborious amid the Covid-19 outbreak. They be taught a poem, penned by the use of Darren James Smith, entitled You Clap for Me Now.

Proceed finding out…

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment