You Didn’t Know Before Batman Arkham, Rocksteady Made The Ultimate Riot Game

You are probably fans of Rocksteady Studios, the authors of Batman Arkham. Your announcements are always expected and cheered by the entire community. And is not for less. Its production is small but it has always stood out for its brilliant quality. However, this has not always been the case. In fact, knowing the studio’s turbulent origins, it’s hard to understand how they managed to get this far. This is his story.

The mid-2009 release of Batman: Arkham Asylum completely changed our perception of superhero video games. From that moment on, nothing would ever be the same. What had once been simple, small-scale projects, with the sole purpose of pleasing fans or taking advantage of the commercial pull of a film, were beginning to claim their place alongside the biggest blockbusters. Similarly, fans would no longer be content with any minor project. Gone are the days of mediocre projects like Superman 64, Spawn: the Eternal or the X-Men adaptations. The Arkham saga would be accompanied by Insomniac’s Spider-Man, the Guardians of the Galaxy from Eidos Montreal, or the Injustice saga. The superhero genre thus became an institution in its own right..

The champion of this transformation, evidently, was the studio responsible for Arkham Asylum: Rocksteady Studios. A modest studio then, with just over fifty employees on the payroll, located in Highgate, north London. The success of that first Arkham elevated the studio, which since then has continued to exploit the franchise, in addition to continuing to work on the famous Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Given the quality of that first Arkham, and those that would follow it, it would be logical to imagine that the studio enjoyed a large curriculum behind it. But not. Although it is hard to believe, at the time of presenting Arkham Asylum, Rocksteady Studios had nothing but a single title to your name.

The history of that title, Urban Chaos: Riot Squad, is also the story of Rocksteady Studios. In its genesis, the project was being developed by another studio, the legendary Argonaut Games, which became known worldwide in the early nineties by championing the development of the Super FX chip for Super Nintendo and its star title StarFox (titled Starwing in Europe ). However, despite such a glorious past, these were bad times for the studio. After the Croc: Legend of the Gobbos fiasco, Argonaut focused on developing film adaptations like Alien Resurrection and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. From that time, the only title that shone with its own strength was I-Ninja, a fun platformer that appeared on most systems at the time. Such a decline was due in large part to the fact that its founder, Jez San, I had lost interest in video games. Instead, he was focused on other business ventures like his own online poker site.

Argonaut Games employees, however, continued to work on new projects. Two of its long-time developers, Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker, who had collaborated on most of the titles I’ve mentioned, were focused on a project codenamed Roll Call. We don’t know many details about it, except that it was a First Person Shooter with futuristic and apocalyptic touches. A project produced by SCi Entertainment, the same company that a few months later would give the bell when buying Eidos Interactive. Its development, however, came to a screeching halt when, at the end of 2004, Argonaut Games announced that it was closing its doors after twenty years of activity.

Zero Tolerance

SCi Entertainment were unwilling to give up on the Roll Call project, so when former Argonaut employees announced their intention to found a new studio, they offered to lend them money and buy a quarter of their shares. All in exchange, of course, for continue working at Roll Call, in addition to having preferential access to the entire production of the new studio. Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker were listed as founders of the study, but they were joined by other of their old colleagues at Argonaut, who thus took over from the legendary British developer.

The story of Urban Chaos is also the story of Rocksteady StudiosAt the end of 2005 the project was officially presented, renamed Zero Tolerance: City Under Fire, although a few months later it changed its name again, since a studio called Technopop had released a video game called Zero Tolerance for Mega Drive just a decade ago. . The new title referenced, despite having virtually nothing in common, Urban Chaos, a game from the late 1990s that Eidos had produced. By then the project had already consolidated its playable formula, in which the player embodied the member of a riot squad. Although he had lost that futuristic setting, he was still a lifelong First Person Shooter, although with certain differentiating factors, such as the obligation to help the innocent or a shield to protect himself from enemy attacks.

Urban Chaos: Riot Squad

Urban Chaos: Riot Squad was released in mid-2006 for both PlayStation 2 and Xbox. And although it was not a brilliant game, not even close to the level of future Arkham, was warmly received by the press. In this same house, for example, David Vilchez concluded: “As practical facts, fun is guaranteed. If you like games of this action genre, you’re going to enjoy like a girl with her barbie, because although Urban Chaos is not a deep game nor of the so-called ‘essentials’, his finish and development are solid and he lets himself be played”. Sales, however, left much to be desired. There is talk of just under a hundred thousand copies worldwide. Figures that some justify because of the generational change in which the industry was just immersed, with an Xbox 360 working very well and the imminent appearance of PlayStation 3.

The blow was important. So much so that Rocksteady resisted deciding on any new development. According to Hill himself: “After finishing it, we started working on several prototypes using Unreal Engine 3 for a next-generation game for 360 and PS3.” Until, at the beginning of 2007, after acquiring Batman’s license from DC Comics, Eidos executives proposed to the studio to develop a video game starring the dark knight. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Urban Chaos: Riot Squad

No one would have imagined, having tried Urban Chaos, that those developers would make historyNo one could have ever imagined, having tried Urban Chaos: Riot Control Unit, that those same developers would be able to make history with their next project. Today, Rocksteady Studios is one of the most popular development studios, and respected, of the industry. And the Arkham saga one of the most successful franchises. To the point that many fans, especially those who are also regulars in superhero comics, are constantly attentive to any news about the studio’s projects. Not bad for a team of developers born from the ruins of a legendary studio. And it is that as the saying goes, it is better not to judge by appearances.