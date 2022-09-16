You do it as a reflex action, but closing applications on your Android mobile is counterproductive

It’s been a long time since your operating system has been so good that

Over time, android phones have been needing more and more resources to function well, both in a matter of RAM as of space, and historically the star method to free them has always been to close applications, but it seems that it is counterproductive. The logic would be that by doing so we “make way” for the applications that we really want to usebut when it comes down to it, not only do we not get it, but it ends up slowing down the use of our device.

Let’s see exactly how Android phones work to understand why this is so. Note that the OS is designed to reduce the waste of resources by background applications and processes. Yes, there are some that need to be executed in the back room yes or yes in order to function properly… Below you will see what we mean.

The myth of closing applications on Android

Hay a set of beliefs about the benefits of closing apps, and not just on Android, but on iOS as well. The first is that doing so saves battery life. Luckily, it makes several versions of the OS that is carried optimizing battery consumption regardless of background apps.

On the other hand, as we read in MakeUseOf, it is proven that getting rid of apps that we do not use is not going to make the ones that we prioritize work better. In fact, by doing so, our phone will be forced to reopen those hidden processes of the applications that need to be operational at all times, with which you will need to be working more each time we carry out this action that we consider that “clear performance“.

Close what you want except the apps you use the most

There are apps that we constantly open, such as messaging, social networks, email, maps, etc. If you know what they are, the best thing to do is keep them runningbecause apart from the fact that they will open faster when we need them, they will not have to be loaded from scratch every time we do it. Remember that the fact that they are in the background does not mean that they are performing at full speed — it’s like Windows’ sleep mode, go —, but each opening causes a consumption peak that can drain the battery.

Yes, we could encourage you to get rid of the processes that you use less, such as games or other less frequent apps for you. In these cases, if you open them, it will be a more sporadic action that does not affect the general use of the phone as much.

Android does away with stock apps

There is an Android community project called “Don’t Kill My App” that shows the customization layers of what phone brands tend to close apps More frequently. Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei or Xiaomi are some of the most aggressive in this regard, so imagine what happens if apart from what happens as standard, you add your own mania to remove processes.

Three starts: cold, semi-hot and hot

Three startup types are specified on the Android developer page: cold, semi-hot and hot. Cold is a start made when running an application from scratch, after having closed it. This type of startup requires more time and resources to be able to carry out all the processes necessary to launch it.

On the contrary, a semi-hot start it is done with an application that is already in the phone’s memory (accessible from the multitasking menu), and in this case it only takes a “subset of operations” to reopen the app. In the case of hot startswe already talked about recovering a recently used application, and in this case the activity or “effort” that your Android has to carry out is minimal.

In short, if you want to save some resources, close only and exclusively the apps you use the least. The other reason to do it is literally if you have problems with something that is malfunctioning or frozen.

