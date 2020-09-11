You do not go to break Dawood’s house, you go to break Kangana’s house: Devendra Fadnavis

new Delhi: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has given a big statement on Friday in connection with the demolition of the office of actress Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai. Attacking Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he said that Dawood Ibrahim’s house is left, but Kangana is broken. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut is fighting the battle of truth, people in support burnt effigy of Uddhav Thackeray in Patna

During his interaction with media persons before leaving for Bihar tour in Delhi, Fadnavis accused the Maharashtra government of fighting not with Corona but with Kangana. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, Kangana was not a big issue, you have made the matter bigger. Who broke his house? You broke Affidavit was also given after Dawood’s order to break up the lady’s bindi market house that there is no manpower to break it. You don’t go to break Dawood’s house, you go to break Kangana’s house. Also Read – Raghuvansh Prasad did not even accept Lalu’s letter! After leaving RJD, these demands were placed in front of Nitish

Fight with Corona and not with Kangana…!

My interaction with media at New Delhi before leaving for Bihar.https: //t.co/DZ3St7Y7Rn pic.twitter.com/i5zKmm50Jc Also Read – ‘Violation of security’ during Kangana’s flight, DGCA seeks report from IndiGo – Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 11, 2020

Addressing Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis said, more than the strength you have put behind Kangana, there is a need to focus on the corona. The Maharashtra government feels that their fight in Maharashtra is not with Corona but with Kangana. I would like to tell them that out of the capacity you are putting behind Kangana, 50 percent will also be put behind the corona, then maybe the lives of the people can be saved.

Devendra Fadnavis said about the investigation of CBI and NCB that this will reveal the truth of Sushant Singh case. The way the drug has been exposed, it is necessary to go deeper into the whole matter.