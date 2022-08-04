“You don’t have to go crazy”: Toto Salvio gave priority to the clash against America than with Barcelona

Eduardo Salvio played with Atlético de Madrid between 2009 and 2012 (Photo: Instagram/totosalvio)

After drawing their fifth tie (out of six games) in Liga MX, the UNAM Cougars are about to arrive in Spain to face the FC Barcelona for him Joan Gamper trophy on Sunday, August 7 at the Nou Camp.

The meeting has generated a lot of expectation because, unlike other years, the university team arrives with great reinforcements, starting with the multi-champion and former Blaugrana Dani Alvesas well as the Argentines Gustavo del Prete and Eduardo “Toto” Salvio. It was the latter, who already had the experience of having faced the Catalans on several occasions, when he was a member of the Atletico Madridbetween the years 2009-2012.

Before boarding your flight to Spain, Toto declared this Tuesday before the media that he advised his teammates to enjoy the match against Barcelona, ​​but that don’t go crazybecause the Clásico Capitalino will be more important against America next August 13.

“We are going to face a great club, a great team, it is going to be a very nice experience, enjoy it and take advantage of it. Some of the boys have asked me about my experience of having played at the Camp Nou, telling them good things, but I tell them to enjoy because it’s going to be a nice experience and even though it’s something friendly we’re going to want to go and win “

“It’s a game, you don’t have to go crazy, you do have to enjoy it because you can’t play at the Camp Nou every day, so you have to go, enjoy, have a nice game, do things well and we have a very important game coming soon, more important than this one”, he added.

However, he acknowledged that returning to Mexico with a victory would be a morale boost for the team.

“Getting a good result against Barcelona at the Camp Nou would be a great boost of confidence, but we are calm, we have to do things well, a good game and that it is something very nice for us”

It is worth mentioning that in 2004, the Pumas went to Spain to snatch the Santiago Bernabéu Trophy from Real Madrid by Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Luis Figo and Michael Owen with a score of 1-0, with a great goal from mid-range by Israel Castro and off the bench directed by Hugo Sanchez.

But the university students not only won on the court, they also won an overwhelming victory in the gallery of “The White House”, because the more than 2 thousand Mexicans present never stopped encouraging the auriazul team and with their colorful blankets and flags, added to the incessant chant, to the rhythm of the drums and trumpets, they silenced the rest of the little more than 35 thousand fans present in the stadium.

On the morning of this Tuesday, the first group of the feline group came out and in the afternoon the elements that are regular starters left.

Julio Gonzalez, Gil Alcala, Dani Alves, Nicolas Freire, Ricardo Galindo, Efrain Velarde, Adrian Aldrete, Leonel Lopez, Cesar Huerta, Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Higor Meritao, Diogo de Oliveira, Gustavo del Prete and the ‘Toto’ traveled in this group. Salvio, as well as the coaching staff headed by Andrés Lillini.

For her part, Lillini shared that she still He has not defined what he will do in front of the culé teamincluding how much his star reinforcement Dani Alves will play.

“I don’t have anything set up, I did talk to Dani about fatigue, but I didn’t plan this. I will give minutes to as many players as possible so that they have the experience of living a game of this magnitude and think about the second leg in America, which is the rival to beat to get out of this situation of draws, but I have not sat down to watch who plays the first or second half?

“I haven’t planned anything, I just gave the trip list, I just saw the logistics, how we are going to travel and train. Today Jerónimo was injured, I have Ruvalcaba injured, Trigos was injured in the 20 and then respect, but the necessary and we can do important things. We all travel because injuries are short and they recover,” he said.

Regarding what it means for him personally to face Barcelona, ​​the auriazul coach said he felt excited and grateful of the opportunity to direct a match against one of the best clubs in the world.

