You Don’t Know Me Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More

The British TV show You Don’t Know Me is centered on the same-named crime book by Imran Mahmood that came out in 2017. On December 5, 2021, the first episode aired on BBC One, and the remainder of the episodes were shown on BBC iPlayer. On June 17, 2022, Netflix put it out all over the world. Fans are left wondering about a second season of You Don’t Know Me.

Because of the streaming giant, we’ve been glued to our screens. There are so many works of art to view in such a short amount of time. This is also true for You Don’t Know Me, which will come out in June.

Hero, a suspect, goes to court for the first time and tells the judge what he thinks happened after the gangster Jamil was killed. As the episodes go on, viewers notice that Hero’s story isn’t always true. This makes them wonder if Hero could actually kill. Because of the ambiguous ending, many viewers aren’t sure what really happened or whether there’s going to be a second season. Here is everything you need to know about the second season of You Don’t Know Me.

You Don’t Know Me Season 2 Renewal Status

At the time of writing, neither Netflix nor BBC executives have said what will happen to the show. Fans and critics alike have good things to say about the first season. It got 6.9/10 on IMDb and 90% good reviews on Google. So, it’s possible that the show could be put on again. The first season finished on a cliffhanger, which made the second season possible. But Netflix hasn’t said yet how many people watched the first season. So let’s keep our fingers crossed until the big streaming service says what will happen to the show.

Also, it’s possible that the show could come back as an anthology series or a sequel series. It could be made up of Mahmood’s work and focus on shows that have a clear link to Mahmood’s books. Well, this is what the BBC did with the Irish writer Sally Rooney. So it provides optimism that the BBC will change the way You Don’t Know Me works.

You Don’t Know Me Season 2 Plot

In the first episode, Hero is accused of killing a man named Jamil Issa. Since all the evidence points to him, he is stuck in the case. To show that he is innocent, he informs the judges of his version of the facts, which none of the other evidence has covered. The judge asks the defendant to say what he wants to say in his defense, and the judge makes sure that what the defendant says shouldn’t be used as new evidence. The hero starts to talk, and he informs the judge that he is innocent and that he did not kill the man. He says that he is sorry Jamil died, but that drug dealers die all the time.

Jamil’s family members get angry when he says this, so he tells the judge that now they have proof of what he did and what he didn’t do, but even if they didn’t, they wouldn’t recognize anything because someone else did it. The series then shows the hero’s past. He was never a drug dealer or a member of a gang. He only sold cars, and he enjoyed what he did. Before Jamil came into his car store that day, the series told the tale of what took place, how Jamil died, and how the hero was accused of killing him.

If the producers opt to continue the story of the defendant and Kyra, we might discover that the defendant is free and looking for Kyra. Bless might help him find what he’s looking for. Kyra is her best friend, after all. If they use any of Mahmood’s other works, it can be either “All I Said Was True” or “I Know What I Saw.”

You Don’t Know Me Season 2 Cast

We’ve already said that the main character’s name is never given. He is called either the accused or the hero. He is played by the British actor Samuel Adewunmi. Sophie Wilde plays Kyra, Bukky Bakray plays Bless, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva plays Jamil, Tuwaine Barrett plays Curt, Yetunde Oduwole plays Adebi, Michael Balogun plays Face, and Prosecution Barrister or Miss Mahmood plays Prosecution Barrister (Badria Timmi).

Since Nsengiyumva and probably Balogun’s characters are dead, they won’t be in the possible second season, unless they show up in flashbacks. If the producers choose to keep his story going in the next season, Adewunmi and the rest of the cast could come back. If the producers decide to make another of Mahmood’s books into a movie, they may look for new actors to play different parts.

Where can I watch You Don’t Know Me Season 2?

The first season of the show will be available on Netflix on June 17, 2022, so if it gets a second season, it will probably be on the same platform.

You Don’t Know Me Season 2 Release Date

On June 17, 2022, Netflix started showing the first season of You Don’t Know Me. The first time it was shown was on BBC One from December 5 to December 13, 2021. The first season has four episodes that are between 54 and 58 minutes long. Here’s what we know about the second season.

The creators of the show might decide to turn it into an anthology series and make more seasons based on other Mahmood works. Or, they could be two separate productions that have nothing in common except that they were both made by the same team and were influenced by Mahmood’s writings.

The Irish author Sally Rooney’s books have been the focus of similar BBC shows. “Normal People” and “Conversations with Friends” both came out in 2020. Both are based on works by Rooney, and they were made by the same group of people. In the end, the next episode of You Don’t Know Me can be thought of as the second season, no matter how it happens. If the show is renewed in the coming months, the second season of You Don’t Know Me will come out in the third quarter of 2023.