You have also got your reservation checked so today! Railway has canceled these 44 trains

Railways: Due to the ongoing farmer movement in Punjab, Indian Railways has canceled 44 trains. If you are planning to go somewhere on November 19, 20, 21 and 22 or you have made a reservation, then check your ticket. Is your car even canceled? Northern Railway issued a statement saying that 33 trains have been canceled. At the same time, 11 trains have been partially canceled.

-Railway today trains 02425 New Delhi-JammuTawi express, 02426 JammuTawi-NewDelhi express, 05211 Dibrugarh- Amritsar express, 02462 Katra –New Delhi express, 02012 Kalka – New Delhi Shatabdi express, 02422 JammuTawi-Ajmer, 02231 Lucknow-Chandigarh express trains Canceled.

– Canceled 22439 NewDelhi-Katra Vande Bharat express, 22440 Katra- NewDelhi Vande Bharat express, 05212 Amritsar- Dibrugarh express, 02461 New Delhi – Katra express, 02421 Ajmer – JammuTawi trains on 20 November.

-02232 Chandigarh – Lucknow express will be canceled on 20.11.20. 04888 Barmer-Rishikesh express will be canceled from 11.11.20 to 20.11.20. 16. 04887 Rishikesh-Barmer express will be canceled from 12.11.20 to 21.11.20. 04519 Delhi-Bhatinda express will be canceled from 11.11.20 to 20.11.20.

-02588 Jammutawi-Gorakhpur express will be canceled on 21.11.20. 05097 Bhagalpur-Jammutawi express will be canceled on 19.11.20. 04923 Gorakhpur – Chandigarh express will be canceled on 20.11.2020

-02054 Amritsar-Haridwar express will be canceled on 20.11.20. 02053 Haridwar-Amritsar express will be canceled on 20.11.20. 04651 Jaynagar-Amritsar Shatabdi express will be canceled on 22.11.20. 04652 Amritsar – Jaynagar express will be canceled on 20.11.20.

-04520 Bhatinda-Delhi express will be canceled from 11.11.20 to 20.11.20. 04401 NewDelhi- Katra express will be canceled from 12.11.20 to 19.11.20. 04402 Katra – NewDelhi express will be canceled from 13.11.20 to 20.11.20.