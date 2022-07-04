You have no excuse: save up to 36% on that RTX you wanted so much during the PcComponentes PcDays

Four Nvidia RTX graphics cards lower their price taking advantage of the fact that stock returns to stores.

PcComponentes has just started the PcDays, a few days of sales that seem to say hello to the tremendous summer that is coming, and there are four Nvidia graphics cards that have received a considerable price cut, with between 12 and 36% discount on the most recent RTX range. The oldest is an RTX 2060, but among them there is even an RTX 3070 You that makes us tilínespecially after seeing how big the new RTX Lovelace will be.

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 VENTUS 2X OC LHR 12GB GDDR6, por 399,90€



VENTUS 2X OC LHR 12GB GDDR6, por 399,90€ Zotac Gaming Geforce RTX 3070 Twin Edge LHR 8GB GDDR6, por 579,90€



Twin Edge LHR 8GB GDDR6, por 579,90€ Asus GeForce RTX 2060 Dual OC EVO Edition 6GB GDDR6, por 299,90€



Dual OC EVO Edition 6GB GDDR6, por 299,90€ Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070Ti GAMING OC 8GB GDDR6X, por 699,90€

This collection of graphics cards has enough power to run games from 1080p without any problem, but if we get into the territory of those RTX 3070 and 3070 Tiwe’ve already started talking about capabilities at 1440p and even 4K… at a modest 60fps, mind you), so now that GPU prices are starting to settle, and even drop below the prices recommended by Nvidia or AMD or third-party assemblers, things are getting more and more interesting to make the leap.

The PcDays are fully operational from today, July 4thbut they will last only until july 10. If you don’t want to miss out on the rest of the offers, check out our sister 3DJuegos PC, which has already set us up with an MSI laptop that mounts a 360 Hz screen.

