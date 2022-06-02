“You have to ask teacher Juan Carlos Osorio why Dayro didn’t come to America”: Álvaro Muñoz, player representative

Dayro Moreno is the current top scorer in the BetPlay Dimayor League with 11 goals. Taken from @dimayor

At 36 years old, Dayro Moreno continues to make a difference in Colombian professional football in which he is the current BetPlay Dimayor League scorer with 11 goals. The one born in Chicoral, Tolima, is the banner in front of the Atletico Bucaramanga who yesterday defeated Junior de Barranquilla 2-0 at the Alfonso López for date 2 of Group A.

Precisely, one of the many was converted by Dayro Moreno, who arrived for this semester at the eleventh Leopard after passing through Bolivian football in which he defended the colors of the Oil Eastwhere he only converted four touchdowns.

The truth is Dayro Moreno’s goalscoring record is impressive, the striker has a total of 295 goals to his credit, 186 of which he has converted in the domestic championship and occupies the eighth place in the table of historical scorers of coffee football. In addition, he is five goals away from breaking the 300-goal barrier, a figure that has only been achieved by Víctor Aristizábal (346) and Radamel Falcao García (338).

However, before signing with Atlético Bucaramanga Dayro Moreno was in the deck of other Colombian professional soccer teams who finally declined their intention to sign the former gunner Talleres de Córdoba.

According to the player’s representative, Álvaro Muñoz Castro, to the portal Smoke Free Zonethe attacker had everything arranged with Deportivo Cali, but finally the directives of the Azucarero team opted for the Argentine Agustín Vuletich.

“Because of Dayro with Deportivo Cali, it was already squared even economically for him to come to the club, but they decided on a better option. They reviewed and decided on Vuletich, I imagine that this has to go through the technical command”

In the same way, he stated that América de Cali was also interested in having the services of the former Once Caldas, but things apparently did not happen at the express request of Juan Carlos Osorio, coach of the Cali team at the time. “You have to ask teacher Juan Carlos Osorio of (sic) why Dayro didn’t come to America, it would be good to ask him. I don’t really know what basis he had for not coming to the club”.

“Mauricio Romero in an interview spoke of Dayro’s non-arrival in America, but that was redirected, the one who lowered his thumb was Juan Carlos Osorio,” he said.

Likewise, the businessman indicated that today footballers over 30 are looked down upon when they still have a lot to give. “I don’t think Dayro’s thumb has been lowered because of his age, what happens is that in the world it is very common to call 30-year-old players ex-players, it is very common to use it pejoratively.”

“We are respectful of what was signed with Atlético Bucaramanga, it was done for one year. If the club, the project and if the player agrees, it would lend itself to a negotiation.

Next Saturday, June 4, Dayro Moreno hopes to continue on the scoring path when Bucaramanga hosts Atlético Nacional at their stadium for matchday 3 of the league’s home runs, in which they hope to add the three points to continue fighting for reach the end.

