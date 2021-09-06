“You have to put these in”: Martinoli exploded against Funes Mori due to failures in Mexico vs Costa Rica

“They are going to tell them all”, the sentence of Christian Martinoli on the wasted occasions of Funes Mor. (Photo: Instagram / @ cmartinolimx)

Mexico scored three points in Costa Rica on its way to Qatar 2022. The match presented few opportunities for both teams. The first clear option to go ahead on the scoreboard was Rogelio Funes Mori in a heads up in front of Keylor Navas.

The Costa Rican team was complicated at the start and thanks to Mexican pressure, the Twin he found himself facing the goal against the goalkeeper of the PSG. The control was not the most optimal and although he managed to get a right shot with an inside part, Navas took out his left hand in time to deflect the shot and save his team. It was the clearest action, in terms of game, that the Tri during the first period. Then, thanks to an infraction within the area, the Aztec team surpassed the Central Americans.

The action deserved the questioning of Christian Martinoli towards Funes Mori. “You have to put these in “the narrator noted about the action. Martinoli stressed that there will be special pressure on the attacker, especially because of the clear chance that he also missed in the match against Jamaica. “They are going to tell them all,” said the communicator.

Funes Mori has not been able to specify in crucial moments of the matches against Jamaica and Costa Rica, (Photo: Mayela López / Reuters)

In the match that inaugurated Mexico in the Octagonal Final, a very clear opportunity was also presented to the striker of the Rayados. Jorge Sanchez sent a cross to the area that Funes Mori, without a mark, could not contact correctly with his head. The shot came to the side of the rival goal.

This opportunity against Costa Rica it was the clearest in Mexico during the first half. Despite getting the ball most of the time, he had no clear options until that possibility was presented to the naturalized Mexican center forward. For its part, Costa Rica warned at twenty minutes with a shot from mid-range by Bryan Ruíz. The left-footed shot woke up Guillermo Ochoa, who reacted appropriately to lean to his right and send the shot to the corner.

Towards the end of the first half, Mexico took the lead on penalties. Andrew Saved went to fight a ball to the local area. In the mess Brian Oviedo he couldn’t stop his foot from making contact with the Aztec captain. The referee sanctioned the entry with a shot from eleven steps that was pure oxygen the Tricolor.

A collection by Orbelín Pineda from the penalty spot gave Mexico the advantage in San José. (Photo: Mayela López / Reuters)

Orbelín Pineda, with total serenity and faithful to the style that has distinguished him in Liga MX, he executed the maximum penalty. His faint shot completely fooled Keylor Navas who threw himself on his left. The official shooter of the selection, at least until last June, was Andrés Guardado. But it seems that the little Prince has decided to give space to new shooters.

Mexico controlled the actions during the second half, but could not generate more clear scoring chances. Funes Mori left the exchange for Henry Martín, the hero of the previous game against Jamaica, could be active. The Aztec attack was diminished from the first half with the injury of Alexis vega. The player left on a stretcher, but for now It has already been ruled out that it is a serious injury.

Funes Mori will have to sharpen his sights if he does not want to lose his place with Henry Martín. (Photo: Mayela López / Reuters)

Costa Rica could barely get close to Guillermo Ochoa’s goal, but with a distraction in defense it was enough for Joel Campbell will find a frank goal option: the soccer player from Striped he hit the ball with his left foot and the post saved Mexico from a draw that would have snatched two very valuable points.

Now Mexico will face Panama, which beat Jamaica 3-0 and is second in the Octagonal. The game will take place on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.

