“You have to question everything”: this expert in cyberattacks finds deepfakes that simulate the voice of the boss to steal money

Nick Giacopuzzi, an expert in cyberattacks, has discovered a new trend: the use of Artificial Intelligence to create deepfakes that are capable of simulating voice of a business manager. And, with this, the expert says that in today’s world “we have to question everything.”

In particular, Giacopuzzi has investigated multiple incidents in which an attacker deployed audio created with the help of AI, which pretended to be an executive or a manager of a company. The fake boss asked an employee to urgently transfer money to an account and in some cases, it has worked.

“It’s your boss’s voice. It sounds like the person you talk to every daysaid Giacopuzzi, who is a senior consultant for cyber investigations, intelligence and response at StoneTurn.

ZAO, the Chinese MOBILE APP that through DEEPFAKE turns you into DICAPRIO in SECONDS

a new trend

Deepfakes are getting better and better made. Recently in Spain it was believed that Princess Leonor had a TikTok account in which she danced, thanks to this technology. In 2021, another TikTok user managed to surprise us with an account that looked like Tom Cruise himself, thanks to the use of deepfake technologies. A company recently showed how this could be done with a very popular technology.

We have known of scams to get people to buy crypto using Elon Musk as bait in a deepfake; when the war in Ukraine and Russia began, a video was circulating where the president of Ukraine seemed to be praising the benefits of cocaine use; and even deepfakes have been known to be used in remote job interviews. The giant NVIDIA managed to deceive us with a masterful deepfake that we did not recognize until the company itself revealed it.

Voice deepfake is a new twist on phishing tactics. Although many companies may think that cyberattacks involving deepfakes of multiple varieties are still a future threat, these techniques are already a reality.