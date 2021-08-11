You May not Imagine What Sonam Kapoor Charged For Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

In his autobiography, The Stranger within the Reflect, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has printed that actor Sonam Kapoor graciously approved just a token quantity for her cameo function within the film, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. In line with the lifetime of sports activities legend Milkha Singh, Bhaag Mikha Bhaag featured Farhan Akhtar within the lead function and used to be a large good fortune. “Sonam Kapoor benevolently approved to play a visitor look for a princely sum of INR 11 just for her temporary portrayal of Biro,” Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reportedly wrote in his autobiography.

“She selected to simply accept INR 11. She had a distinct look within the movie. Either one of us shared an ideal adventure with Delhi-6 ahead of that. She instructed me that she is wanted for simply 7 days for the shoot and she or he praised us for looking to say one thing so stunning, concerning the partition of this nation and the spirit of Milkha Singh. So she sought after to give a contribution to the movie as neatly. It used to be really nice of her,” he added.

Sonam Kapoor had up to now labored with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in Delhi 6.

