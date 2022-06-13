You met your hero from The Elder Scrolls Oblivion in Skyrim and didn’t even know it

In recent times, the theory has circulated very strongly that the protagonist of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion not only appears in Skyrim, but also appears as a daedra god. In this lore article we take a look at the franchise’s unique universe and talk about why this isn’t crazy at all.

The universe of The Elder Scrolls is one of the most vast and complex of the video game industry. To give you a quick idea, we are talking about six eras of complete historiography that range from the creation of the planes of reality to the last events of Skyrim; between one thing and another, as is logical, a few millennia pass and countless characters participate, each one contributing their small grain of sand to the immeasurable mosaic that is the high fantasy of the franchise. To a certain extent, it is something to be expected, because The Elder Scrolls is still a direct heir to the narrative of The Lord of the Rings and the Germanic epic, which was precisely the inspiration for Tolkien to write one of the great masterpieces of the 20th century literature. However, what I propose today is not to make a complete tour of Bethesda’s star series lore, but to tell you a wonderful detail that you may have overlooked: the protagonist of Oblivion, the fourth installment, reappears in the form of a daedra god in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim… And you may not have realized it at the time.

How is it possible for a main character to become a god, you ask? Well, let’s go by parts. Our first stop at The Elder Scrolls lore takes us through some basic concepts, so if you’re totally familiar with the types of deities in the license and their names, with the third and fourth ages, and with the events that comprise Oblivion and Skyrim, respectively, you might want to skip to the next section. If this is not the case, hold on, because there is a lot of fabric to cut with these issues. As regards the first question, that is, the matter of divinity in The Elder Scrolls, we have to differentiate between two basic types: the aedra and the daedra, or the gods (like the Divine Nine) and the demons, according to the human beliefs of Tamriel. They both belong to a larger group called Et’Ada, the original spirits, so they are a bit like the ainur del Legendarium de Tolkien; that is to say, beings born from the thought of a primordial god, of the authentic demiurge of everything that exists. Some community hypotheses also draw parallels to the Cthulhu Mythos, but we’d better leave that for another time.

How Oblivion, The Shivering Isles and Skyrim are connected

Map of Nirm. Image: Fandom.com

In any case, the Aedra participated in the creation of Mundus, the physical plane of the mortals, while the Daedra did the same with Oblivion, a collection of realms that basically function as a separate dimension. Well, Sheogorath, the character we are going to talk about, is one of the more important of these beings. He first appears in Daggerfall, the second installment in the series, and, among other things, is the Daedric prince of madness, the absent, and the artists. However, his story hides much more, a tragic past which we will talk about in the next section, because now, to end our little round of previous notes, we still need to do a brief review of the chronology of Oblivion and Skyrim, and how The Shivering Isles, the second and exceptional expansion of oblivion, between both titles. Do not worry, we are not going to delve into an encyclopedic billet about imperial dynasties, power wars or one-to-one changes as they happened in the history of both installments, since we would spend a week and a half talking about it.

In The Mind of Madness, we see Sheogorath in Skyrim, inside the mind of Pelagius III.However, it is relevant to remember that the Third Age, which includes the first four games of the franchise (we recently talked about what it’s like to rediscover Arena almost thirty years later, with plot details), ends with the events of Oblivion’s epilogue, which involves things like extraplanar invasions or rather morbid satanic conspiracies, all perfectly orchestrated to bring about the end of the world in Tamriel. That’s where the player enters the scene, also known as the Hero of Kvatch (no rat killed this one), which will have to fix the tremendous mess that has been created. And then? Then he takes a little walk through the Trembling Islands, the house of good old Sheogorath… And he also solves the ballot, once again. With that we end the Third Age.

The surprising theory about Sheogorath in Skyrim

Sheogorath

We are now in the fourth age, the time when Skyrim takes place, and considering that it’s been almost eleven years since we’ve had a new main The Elder Scrolls, we’ll probably be on our second or third playthrough as well. At the plot level, two centuries have passed between the fourth and fifth installments, and a new threat now looms over the frozen lands of the north. Now there is elements that last: Another apocalypse is coming, the characters continue to have faces whose inexpressiveness borders on the most exaggerated psychopathy, and the missions of the Daedra princes continue to leave some of the best moments of the Bethesda role-playing formula. Among them is “The Mind of Madness”, in which we are transported to the random mind of Pelagius III, sometimes nicknamed the Fool, former emperor and supreme king of the north. Like who does not want the thing, there is also the own Sheogorath, vacationing in the sick spirit of a deceased regent. I’m just telling you that it doesn’t take long for him to ask you to cure his friend Pelagius. I guess that’s his concept of a weekend at the beach.

However, and leaving aside the outbursts of madness, the gloomy hallucinations and the persecution mania of the emperor emeritus, the most relevant thing about the mission is that Sheogorath drops that he had a very relevant role in the events of Oblivion; moreover, he suggests quite clearly that he was once known as the Hero of Kvatch. Indeed, we are talking about the protagonist of the fourth installment, the player controlled character, regardless of their race, gender, or their tendency to procure other people’s loaves of bread. Now the question on all of our minds is this: is he telling the truth or, as the prince of madness that he is, is he playing tricks on us? The guy has a thing for him, like everyone else, but, against all odds, there are more than enough reasons to think that Sheogorath is being completely honest.

As we discover in The Shivering Isles, Sheogorath in the distant past was known as Jyggalag, the daedra spirit of order and hierarchy. Gossips say that the other deities of Oblivion, who envied his enormous power, cursed him and condemned him to live as Sheogorath, the representation of everything he hated in the first place. Here arises the question of duality, from the opposite pole that we see in the Islands; his dimensional plane is trapped in an infinite loop of madness and order, as reflected in his two great zones, Mania and Dementia. The first is the luminous representation of the prince’s personality, while the second is the dark side of him, a constant reminder of his sentence. Every so often, Sheogorath’s alter ego (or his old self, depending on how you look at it) initiates a gloomy crusade, known as the Dark Advance, to restore order to the Isles, at which point Sheogorath reverts to his original form… and just then the cycle restarts. Sheogorath loses his memory, he is forced to start from scratch; he is, in essence, a prisoner of his own identity.

In Oblivion, Sheogorath is trapped in an eternal cycle, a prisoner of his own identity.What the player does in his passage through the expansion is precisely end up once and for all with that eternal loop. Thus, Sheogorath finally manages to recover his true self; he returns to being Jyggalag, the prince of order, which leaves open the vacancy of lord of madness in the Islands. The witness is collected, of course, by the player himself, the Hero of Kvatch, who becomes in the mad king of his own daedra plane, as confirmed by the character in the presence of the Dragonborn in Skyrim. Of course, this transcendence from mortal to deity has its consequences: the most notable is that there seems to be no any trace of personality from the Hero of Kvatch in Skyrim’s Sheogorath. He is a double of the Sheogorath that we saw in The Shivering Isles, a gray-haired man with an unpredictable temperament who goes from threats to pleas and jokes without any coherence. It is as if he had been absorbed by the madness of the Daedra prince, as if he had ceased to be himself. Also interesting is the fact that two main characters meet for first time in franchise history.

Tiber Septim

In any case, the thematic motif of the mortal becoming a god has been explored before in The Elder Scrolls universe; the process is known as “apotheosis”and it also happened to Tiber Septim, former Dragonborn and the first emperor to unify the entire territory of Tamriel, a circumstance that finally earned him to ascend to the heavens as Talos, the ninth divine of the pantheon There are also other cases in the world, see the whole matter of transcendence, of the ancient gods and of the pale blood in Bloodborne, who would give to talk for hours and hours about his lore, or the misadventures of the chosen Sinluz in Elden Ring, which my partner Adrián Suárez has very rightly told you about.

Finally, as for the fate of the new Sheogorath… we’ll have to wait for the new The Elder Scrolls VI to find out, which I imagine will come out around 2025 (optimistically), if the world hasn’t ended before then. There is no reason to think that it will occur any change in the lore, since Jyggalag is finally free, so a priori the protagonist of Oblivion will always have a place in future installments as a true Daedra prince, especially in terms of secondary missions. Not bad for starting at level one in some filthy cells. That’s it for here; yes, there are dozens of very interesting themes of lore from The Elder Scrolls (Sithis and Lovecraft, Lorkhan as Lucifer, what is the fate of the world…) that we have not been able to deal with here, so if you would like us to talk about them, do not forget to give them a lot love the article. I would also love to read your ideas about the lore of the series. Until next time!