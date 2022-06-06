You no longer need to install an operating system to play DOOM: you can do it from the BIOS itself

As difficult as it is to find a ‘gamer’ who hasn’t played DOOM —the immortal ‘first person shooter’ released in 1993 by ID Software— at least once in their life, it is also difficult to find a platform where someone has not managed to execute a port of DOOM occasionally. Windows / Mac / Linux / Android / game consoles? Of course…





¿In you browser? Done. In Twitter? Well of course. In a captcha? Also. In a pregnancy test? The doubt offends. In a calculator that uses 770 potatoes as batteries? Hold my drink. But… and in the BIOS?

Let’s remember that The BIOS is the software system that resides on the motherboard of our PC.and that its purpose is to initialize (and, eventually, configure and test) the rest of the hardware in the system. Most users never do anything but watch it go by seconds before the operating system loads on their computers, and the few that do get into it do so for little more than altering the boot sequence.

The 25 hardest games in history

CoreDoom comes to CoreBoot

As well, until a few days ago, we would have answered no, that there was no way to run DOOM within the BIOS itself. But that was a few days ago: now we can tell you that DOOM continues its unstoppable expansion, and that it has already landed on Coreboot, the free alternative to proprietary BIOS used today by System76 PCs (the developers of the Pop!_OS distribution).

The key to Coreboot is that it has ‘extensions’ (payloads) that we can install to customize the operation and functionalities of our BIOS. And it has been precisely like that, like Coreboot’s ‘payload’ (as of its 4.17 update), like the DOOM of 1993 has reached the field of BIOS.

This version of DOOM, dubbed CoreDoom (here its official repository), is based on the light version of DOOM known as DoomGeneric, and allows you to save Doom .WAD files (where all the elements of the map or maps are saved) directly on board ROM. As this ‘port’ is a newcomer, It has some expected limitations. that its creators hope to solve in the near future. Thus, this DOOM lacks sound, USB keyboard support and the option to save game.

And some users talk about system freezing once we exit the game to go back to BIOS. Apart from that, it offers the same experience and look for our DOOM games that we are used to whenever we want to wander around Mars to strafe demons. And if we get tired of this, remember that CoreBoot offers other games like Tetris (called Tint) and Space Invaders (GRUB Invaders).