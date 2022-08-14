You probably don’t know it, but without this horror video game, Resident Evil: Alone in the Dark would never have existed.

There are many big names in survival horror, but it is very likely that the king of the genre is Capcom with its Resident Evil saga. However, Mikami’s work was not the one that defined the genre. Can Biohazard’s fame outshine the video game that changed interactive horror? Today we are talking about the original Alone in the Dark.

1996 was a very important year for Capcom in particular and video games in general: Shinji Mikami and his team sign a horror production in Japan called Biohazard that will forever change the way fear is understood at the controls of a video game. Its landing in the West under the name of Resident Evil will make the brand and publisher two of the most important icons of the 32-bit generation thanks to a prominent debut on Sega Saturn and PlayStation of a new genre that Capcom did not hesitate to baptize like Survival Horror. But was it the first for real? Yes and no.

Yes, it was the first in the most literal sense of the word, since the name survival horror was invented by Capcom for Resident Evil and then other companies would come that would join the genre with proposals as wonderful and iconic as the one from Osaka. However, and beyond the name of the genre itself, the first adventure of Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine would not have been possible without a French development that, four years earlier, laid the computer foundations of contemporary horror and some references that the publisher Japanese did not hesitate to reinterpret, improve and modernize for its successful creation. The production was dubbed Alone in the Dark and featured artist Frédérick Raynal, helping to put the legendary Infogrames as one of the greatest European teams of the 90s.

It is a reference that the Japanese publisher did not hesitate to reinterpret, improve and modernizeThe game takes us to the year 1924 to the lands of Louisiana, in the United States. There, the artist Jeremy Hartwood has committed suicide under mysterious circumstances and the investigator Edward Carnby and the niece of the deceased, Emily Hartwood, they launch into the investigation of the event. You will not have to spend many hours in the Derceto mansion to know that the thing hides something evil and mysterious: creatures from the underworld will attack the protagonists and the investigation will lead the heroes to discover that there is much more than a mere suicide.

Raynal did not hesitate to base himself on the stories of Edgar Allan Poe and Lovecraft to make Derceto’s fantasy come true. Technically, we are talking about a video game that time has not respected, but that was a technological milestone in 1992. It had some elements that would be key in the origins of the genre: tank control, fixed camera, scares, action and puzzle solving as the main ingredients of a work unjustly forgotten by the bestial success that was Resident Evil four years later.

Of course, Alone in the Dark has always had a legion of fans who have enjoyed its numerous installments since they have always felt annoyed with the alleged media blackout that the saga traditionally suffers. Do you have reason to think that Capcom or the media are hiding the origin of survival horror? No way. Actually, Shinji Mikami, father of Resident Evil, has never hidden the inspiration in the Infogrames video game and has stressed on numerous occasions that without the Derceto mansion, the Spencer mansion would not exist.

Without Raynal on the ship, the original two sequels betrayed the original concept.What fans of the series can’t blame Capcom or the media for is the lack of performance that Alone in the Dark has had with its different sequels if we compare it with the future of Resident Evil in the last decades: without Raynal in the boat, the two original sequels betrayed the original concept of the software, signing a fourth part on 32-bit consoles, Dreamcast and PC that drank from the sources of Capcom and Konami to stand out with some credit to a new audience.

Art by Guy Davis and Dave Stewart (color) for AIDP. A plague of frogs. (Dark Horse Comics)

The 21st century, although it has featured a couple of games in the series, they are the opposite of the success of the original, becoming that is expected to change with the new Alone in the Dark recently announced by THQ Nordic. The cartoonist Guy Davis, who has worked with Guillermo del Toro or Mike Mignola, will be at the forefront of the design of the title’s monsters, he has the director and screenwriter of Amnesia and SOMA and will take us back to the origins of the saga. Will justice be done to the brand?