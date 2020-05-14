You Probably Wouldn’t Guess Which Actor Beat Samuel L. Jackson For The Most Onscreen F-Bombs

Depart a Remark
Samuel L. Jackson has carried out numerous sorts of characters over his decades-long performing profession, and plenty of them have one thing in frequent: they continuously drop the f-bomb. Throughout lots of his films, some variation of “fuck” has flown freely from his mouth, often within the type of “motherfucker.” Nonetheless, don’t assume which means Jackson has probably the most onscreen f-bombs. That honor belongs to Jonah Hill.
Because of his roles in films like Superbad and The Wolf of Wall Avenue, Jonah Hill has cursed 376 occasions on the massive display, which averages out to roughly 22.9 curses per 1,000 phrases. Contemplating that Hill is simply 36 years outdated and he’s nonetheless one in all Hollywood’s most well-known actors, assuming he retains performing in adult-oriented fare, that quantity will clearly develop. I’m wondering what his f-bomb accrual will appear to be 10 years from now.
So if Jonah Hill has collected probably the most film f-bombs, then the place does Samuel L. Jackson rank? Apparently sufficient, he’s third on the checklist with 301 curses, trailing behind #2 Leonardo DiCaprio, who has 361. The most important motive DiCaprio took second place is because of The Wolf of Wall Avenue, the place his character, Jordan Belfort, swore 332 occasions, making him probably the most foul-mouthed character. Jonah Hill’s character, Donnie Azoff, wasn’t too shabby both, averaging 74 swears per 1,000 phrases.
Clearly The Wolf of Wall Avenue is full of extra f-bombs than your common R-rated film, and certain sufficient, it ranks as probably the most foul-mouthed film with 715 swears. Uncut Gems falls into second place with 646 and On line casino takes third place with 606. You can head over to Buzz Bingo to see their full curse-laden breakdown for films.
Clearly these statistics will change as new films come out, however contemplating the sort of materials that The Wolf of Wall Avenue threw at its viewers, it’s a superb wager that it’ll seemingly maintain main the theatrical pack on f-bombs for not less than the close to future. Launched on the finish of 2013, the Martin Scorsese-directed flick made $392 million worldwide and picked up plenty of accolades, together with a Golden Globe win and 5 Academy Award nominations.
As for Jonah Hill and Samuel L. Jackson, the 2 actors proceed to maintain busy with numerous initiatives. Though Hill hasn’t appeared in a film since 2018’s The Seashore Bum, he was a producer on final yr’s Richard Jewell, and whereas he was in talks at one level to star in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, he ultimately walked away from the venture. Jackson, then again, had a gentle presence on the massive display final yr, taking part in Nick Fury in three MCU films, in addition to showing in Glass, Shaft and The Final Full Measure.
