You Probably Wouldn’t Guess Which Actor Beat Samuel L. Jackson For The Most Onscreen F-Bombs

As for Jonah Hill and Samuel L. Jackson, the 2 actors proceed to maintain busy with numerous initiatives. Though Hill hasn’t appeared in a film since 2018’s The Seashore Bum, he was a producer on final yr’s Richard Jewell, and whereas he was in talks at one level to star in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, he ultimately walked away from the venture. Jackson, then again, had a gentle presence on the massive display final yr, taking part in Nick Fury in three MCU films, in addition to showing in Glass, Shaft and The Final Full Measure.