“You Quiz On The Block” To Have A BTS Special Starring The Group

BTS will likely be showing on tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block”!

Episode 99 of “You Quiz on the Block” that’s broadcasting on March 24 will likely be a BTS particular. All seven members of the world idol group will star on the present, and for 100 minutes, there will likely be numerous content material about them, together with the same old interview and quiz time with hosts Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho.

Followers can look ahead to this episode, particularly since BTS is a giant fan of the present as effectively. Producing director (PD) Kim Min Seok commented, “BTS will be part of the 99th episode of ‘You Quiz on the Block.’ We’re planning to create a real and nice BTS particular by including numerous content material and the good chemistry between Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho.”

The BTS particular episode will air on March 24 at 8:40 p.m. KST.

Are you excited to see BTS on “You Quiz on the Block”?

