You Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything We Know Far

In Season 4 of the hugely popular Netflix drama series You, serial stalker and killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) moved to London and started a new life as a literature professor. He met a group of filthy rich new friends and got caught up in a high society murder mystery right out of an Agatha Christie book, all while trying to fight his strong feelings for ice queen Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).

The second half of Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix. It brings Joe’s misadventures in the United Kingdom to the sort of suspenseful, bloody end that fans have come to expect from the show, and they can’t wait for the monologuing murder master to come back.

You Season 5 Renewal Status

Since season 4 came out on Netflix three weeks ago, there hasn’t been an official word on when season 5 will be out. In March 2023, you will be able to watch all of season 4 of You on Netflix. You Season 4 came out in February 2023, which was when the creators said it would come out in October 2021.

Keeping with this structure, the creators may make a statement when all of Season 4’s episodes have aired. And the captivating fifth season of You will be back on TV. So, cross your fingers!! And let’s hope that, after the exciting achievements of You season 4, we’ll hear soon that You season 5 will be coming back.

You season 5 Plot

The fourth season seems to have wrapped up everything with the main characters, so there won’t be a fifth. But that doesn’t mean Ellie, played by Jenna Ortega, won’t show up again. Although a majority of the characters are dead or in jail and there aren’t any real story arcs left to expand on, a fifth season could still be made about Joe Goldberg’s past, since he has now fully met the deep parts of his real self-face to face.

But because his girlfriend Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) has money and power, he can use that to make himself more powerful and protect himself from the consequences of his crimes. By the finale of the fourth season, Joe Goldberg is a completely different person who can’t be stopped. He has a whole PR Team to help him wipe up all the messes he makes. He has also found a partner who can look past all of his flaws.

If there is a fifth season of You, Joe would be much crueler and might not even be able to explain why he kills anymore. But how would he balance his life as a part-time criminal with his relationship with Kate? The question is this. But there is one thing we know for sure: Joe does not have the Midas touch. In fact, he has the exact opposite. Everyone he cares about ends up dying. How does Kate feel about this?

You Season 5 Cast

You season 5 cast hasn’t been announced yet, and it’s not even clear if season 5 will happen. On the contrary hand, one thing is certain: Penn Badgley, who plays Joe and is very charismatic, is an important part of the show, and we can only keep hoping that he will play the same role in subsequent seasons.

When it comes to other possible cast members, what happens in Season 4 may have an effect. For example, Tati Gabrielle may come back to the screen based on what happens there. We can only guess about You season 5 until we hear something official about it.

Here is a list of the people who have been on You before and may be in the next season:

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg

Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn

Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Bellamy

Jenna Ortega as Ellie Alves

Carmela Zumbado as Delilah Alves

Shay Mitchell as Peach salinger

Elizabeth Lail as Guinevere Beck

Dylan Arnold as Theo Engler

Will season 5 of “You” be the last?

Maybe. Gamble hasn’t said anything about how much longer You will last. She has promised that the show won’t keep going on forever. In an interview with Vulture, the co-creator of You said that she thinks of it as an “antihero” show, where “the arc of the series is the arc of the character, and when that arc is complete, so is the show.”

“This is why we don’t plan to make this show for 15 seasons,” she said. “This isn’t CSI: Joe Goldberg. It’s not how things work. Throughout the show, he changes. And at some point, we’re done.”

Overall performance of You season 4

Based on how well the first half of the season did in the first few weeks of streaming, we can make guesses about the show’s overall performance and decide if it will be renewed. The first half of season 4 was able to get 183,880,000,000 million hours of viewers, which is less than the previous seasons. Even worse, by the fourth week, it was no longer in the top ten songs around the world.

But we also have to remember that the show came out in two parts, and as a result, many fans have sworn they won’t watch it until both parts are available to stream on Netflix. Based on data from Netflix’s top 10, all four seasons have been watched for more than 1 billion hours on the streaming service. Even so, this is only the weekly data that has come out since Q3 2021. When the data from season 2 is added, the number of viewing hours can go up to about 1.5 billion.

You Season 5 Release Date

You Season 5 hasn’t been confirmed by the show’s creators or the streaming service yet. But the show has become a big hit, and it looks like it’s getting a fifth season. Penn Badgley plays Joe Goldberg, who is a stalker and serial killer. The show is about his life.

As he falls in love with more and more women, he will do anything to make them his. Every season is more suspenseful and dramatic than the last because Joe’s actions are getting more and more dangerous. The show’s fans can’t wait for the fifth season to be announced.