‘You Were Funny in Your Bones’ – Variety

Following the information of Fred Willard’s dying on Saturday, many movie and TV stars, together with Jamie Lee Curtis, Jimmy Kimmel and extra, paid tribute to the comedic legend.

Willard was identified for his goofball characters and improvisational comedy. He earned 4 Emmy nominations, together with three in a row for his function as Hank MacDougall on “All people Loves Raymond” between 2003-2005. His “Fashionable Household” character Frank Dunphy, the daddy of Ty Burrel’s Phil Dunphy, earned him a nod in 2010.

“How fortunate that all of us bought to get pleasure from Fred Willard’s presents. He’s along with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep stomach laughs Mr. Willard,” mentioned Curtis. She shared a clip of Willard from the 2000 comedy “Greatest in Present,” in which he performs a canine present commentator named Buck Laughlin.

How fortunate that all of us bought to get pleasure from Fred Willard’s presents. He’s along with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep stomach laughs Mr. Willard. Greatest in Present (7/11) Film CLIP – Judging the Hounds (2000) HD https://t.co/wPrbk9VjWI through @YouTube — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) Might 16, 2020

Phil Rosenthal, creator, author and govt producer of “All people Loves Raymond,” shared an previous photograph of Willard to recollect him.

“Our beloved good friend and one of many world’s funniest individuals has handed. Relaxation in peace Fred. All of us love you,” he wrote.

“Fashionable Household” star Eric Stonestreet posted a photograph of him and Willard on Twitter, saying “It was a privilege to have the nice Fred Willard know my identify. Relaxation in peace Fred. You have been humorous in your bones.”

It was a privilege to have the nice Fred Willard know my identify. Relaxation In Peace Fred. You have been humorous in your bones. pic.twitter.com/PlFTCHFZCK — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) Might 16, 2020

Fellow comedians, comparable to Steve Carell, Jimmy Kimmel, Henry Winkler and lots of extra, posted tributes throughout social media.

Fred Willard was the funniest person who I’ve ever labored with. He was a candy, fantastic man. — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) Might 16, 2020

No one funnier than #FredWillard. And when he occurred to be in an viewers, no person laughed tougher. Simply noticed him earlier than quarantine & already miss him. He was my greatest fan and I’m his. Fred & Mary have been so form to me. Sending an enormous digital hug to his household, buddies and followers pic.twitter.com/XAIsVzuwEs — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) Might 16, 2020

RIP Fred Willard ..you have been incomparable — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) Might 16, 2020

Devastated to be taught that the nice Fred Willard has died. I used to be honored to have referred to as him a good friend. One of many funniest, nicest, sweetest, purest souls I’ve ever had the privilege to know. He was my hero from Fernwood Tonight after I was a child. He was by no means not humorous. RIP Fred. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) Might 16, 2020

RIP to the legendary #FredWillard. The primary time I labored with him paradoxically it was a desk studying for a Drama/comedy play. I used to be nonetheless in The Groundlings in these days. He regarded proper in my eyes after we had dialogue. Primary however important appearing tip. Oh and humorous as f**ok💔 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) Might 16, 2020

Gutted. His immense expertise and kindness won’t ever be forgotten. We love you Fred Willard. Thanks for the many years of laughter. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) Might 16, 2020

I’m confused, a state Fred Willard by no means discovered himself in. My good friend for 40+ years, a terrific comedian actor who had no competitors as a result of there was solely one in all him. We have been all so fortunate. Goodbye, Fred. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) Might 16, 2020

They’re having fairly per week in Comedy Heaven. Jerry Stiller and now Fred Willard. RIP you giants. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) Might 16, 2020

Amongst many issues, Fred Willard taught me to not be afraid to show as much as a scene with your personal joke props. Or certainly materials. What an extremely humorous man. Relaxation effectively Fred. pic.twitter.com/w2tEX066l1 — chris o’dowd (@BigBoyler) Might 16, 2020