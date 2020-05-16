‘You Were Funny in Your Bones’ – Variety

Following the information of Fred Willard’s dying on Saturday, many movie and TV stars, together with Jamie Lee Curtis, Jimmy Kimmel and extra, paid tribute to the comedic legend.
Willard was identified for his goofball characters and improvisational comedy. He earned 4 Emmy nominations, together with three in a row for his function as Hank MacDougall on “All people Loves Raymond” between 2003-2005. His “Fashionable Household” character Frank Dunphy, the daddy of Ty Burrel’s Phil Dunphy, earned him a nod in 2010.
“How fortunate that all of us bought to get pleasure from Fred Willard’s presents. He’s along with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep stomach laughs Mr. Willard,” mentioned Curtis. She shared a clip of Willard from the 2000 comedy “Greatest in Present,” in which he performs a canine present commentator named Buck Laughlin.
Phil Rosenthal, creator, author and govt producer of “All people Loves Raymond,” shared an previous photograph of Willard to recollect him.
“Our beloved good friend and one of many world’s funniest individuals has handed. Relaxation in peace Fred. All of us love you,” he wrote.
“Fashionable Household” star Eric Stonestreet posted a photograph of him and Willard on Twitter, saying “It was a privilege to have the nice Fred Willard know my identify. Relaxation in peace Fred. You have been humorous in your bones.”
Fellow comedians, comparable to Steve Carell, Jimmy Kimmel, Henry Winkler and lots of extra, posted tributes throughout social media.
