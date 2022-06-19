You will have to save the legacy of video games in Atari Mania and its collection of 150 mini-games

The legendary company will take us on a nostalgic adventure through the 1970s and 1980s.

You find yourself in charge of the ‘Atari Vault’, the warehouse where atari retro gamesbut one night, a series of tragic events will unleash madness, warping, mutating and merging the games that were familiar to us, to face us with increasingly savage challenges: this is the premise of Atari Maniathe new title of the legendary company, which celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Published by Atari and developed by iLLOGIKA, Atari Mania will be composed of a collection of 150 minigames composed of classics of the 1970s and 1980s. As Gemtasu has shared, its launch is scheduled for this summer and it will land on PC through Steam, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS.

“As we celebrate Atari’s 50th anniversary, Atari Mania gives fans a way to re-engage with their favorite Atari games and characters,” said Atari CEO Wade Rosen, “Atari Mania takes elements of a classic by Atari, an incredibly fun and fast gameand combines them with the self-referential humor and over-the-top joy of a company celebrating five decades of incredible experiences.”

The game promises to include fun Easter eggsWe will have to face a total of 150 “ultra-fast to master” mini-games, while solving puzzles, completing challenges and fighting against the clock, in a title that promises to include funny easter eggs that the most veterans will discover in their adventure. “As you progress, you will complete series of microgames more and more difficult in a randomly generated order, before facing a series of epic boss battles,” the team notes in the game’s description. When it comes to preserving video games, Atari has been making strides in the industry, building up huge bases game data.

