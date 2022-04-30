You will need 10 years to get this achievement, although it is one of the easiest in video games

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe will double the time it takes to collect the most famous trophy in the game.

Achievements have become a great way to get more out of our games facing challenges beyond the requirements to complete the game. There have been really difficult ones and in 3DGames we have told you about them in the past, but we really would not know how to define this trophy, of course it is not difficult to achieve nor does it require any skill, but without a doubt it is one of the ones that will take you the most time to cost to get.

The magnificent The Stanley Parable presented us in 2013 a simple but tedious challenge, we had to stay five years without playing not once and when we returned to the game from that time we would have managed to overcome the challenge. But if five years already put our patience (and our memory) to the test, its creators have taken advantage of the launch of its edition The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe to complicate things even more.

Crows Crows Crows han decided double the time of the “go outside” trophy, so you will need more than 10 years to get “Super Go Outside”. If you love to get all the achievements on PC, Xbox or platinum on PlayStation, you already know that The Stanley Parable probably has one of the hardest to get, being at the same time one of the easiestsince it does not require any skill, just stop playing.

If you have been feeling overwhelmed by this, you can stop by to take a look at these 9 platinum trophies that you can get in less than 10 hours. Beyond its curious trophy, the title of Crows Crows Crows is charming and original And if you haven’t played it yet, remember that at 3DJuegos you have our analysis of The Stanley Parable available.

More about: Achievement and The Stanley Parable.