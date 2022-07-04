You will no longer be able to play online or some Ubisoft DLCs as they will close the servers of several of their games

The French company has announced that several PC titles will close their servers, making their extra content unusable.

Ubisoft has announced that they will close the servers of 15 of their games on September 1 for PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Wii U platforms. This measure causes some game modes, such as the multiplayerof great titles of the past cease to be operational for users while in Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed and Prince of Persia their DLCs will be completely unusable on PC.

Ubisoft has clarified that the fact of closing the servers of these games allows focus your resources on delivering great user experiences on the latest titles, and those to come. The French company already did something very similar a few months ago, as it closed several servers more than 90 games in April.

Ubisoft shut down servers for over 90 games in April on the platform of PC you will not be able to use the DLCs of these games: Assassin’s Creed 3, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD, Driver San Francisco, Far Cry 3, Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands, Silent Hunter 5, Ghost Recon Future Soldier and Space Monkeys . This also applies to multiplayerjust as you will not be able to complete challenges or get cosmetics through Ubisoft Connect.

on the platforms of Xbox 360, PS3 y Wii U Multiplayer will not be playable for these titles: Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed 3, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed Revelations, Driver San Francisco, Far Cry 3, Ghost Recon Future Soldier, Rayman Legends, Splinter Cell: Blacklist, and ZombiU. It is worth mentioning that this measure does not apply to remastered versions of some titles exposed in this list.

