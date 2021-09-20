you’ll be able to get it for 100 euros much less on Amazon

Extremely-wide displays are gaining in reputation lately. And even if the highest fashions are normally costlier than their 16: 9 variants, infrequently (like this one) we discover some actually attention-grabbing be offering, with which we will take one house whilst saving.

It’s the case of this Samsung ultrawide for handiest 279 euros at Amazon. With an ordinary worth of 379 euros, it has a bargain of at least 100 euros. Or what’s the identical, has reached its rock bottom worth; an ideal time to pay money for it.





In particular, we’re speaking concerning the Samsung LS34J552WQRXEN, a 34-inch track with a 21: 9 side ratio. Which interprets into an overly elongated structure that makes us achieve area at the display, very similar to what we get when the usage of two displays concurrently.

Samsung LS34J552WQRXEN – Observe 34″ UltraWide QHD, 3440×1440, 4 ms, 75 Hz, FreeSync, LED, VA, 21:9, 3000:1, 300 CD/m², 178°, HDMI, PBP, Pip, Base en V, Gaming, Negro

Best for unmarried participant titles (now not such a lot for aggressive video games and e-sports, even if we will additionally play them with this track), has a WQHD answer of 3440 x 1440p, a reaction time of four milliseconds, and a refresh fee of 75 Hz.

As well as, the panel era is VA; midway between IPS and TN, it gives superb distinction, just right viewing angles and greater than applicable colours. To what there’s to upload the predicted connectivity in this kind of displays: HDMI, DisplayPort and headphone jack socket.