You’ll be able to now play as Keanu Reeves in Sifu and face Agent Smith because of this Mod that recreates Matrix Reloaded

Even supposing we would possibly not be getting a brand new Matrix online game anytime quickly, chances are you’ll really feel like you are enjoying one. has been launched a impressive Mod for Sifu advanced through a fanby which gamers can battle as Neo from The Matrix Reloaded.

Over on Nexus Mods, a consumer named Halfmillz has created a pores and skin mod that replaces the participant with Mr. Anderson, aka Neo, from The Matrix Reloaded. On this mod, Neo wears the well-known Selected One swimsuit, with reasonable material physics. This actual mod replaces the participant personality for those who set up the Mod at the PC model.

sifu modding has peaked %.twitter.com/TbnlwHFHMB — Naχshe (@Naxshe22) March 14, 2022

As well as, the Mod additionally adjustments the semblance of all enemies to resemble the primary antagonist of the Matrix franchise, Agent Smith. There may be additionally a shadow mod that makes the sport take at the Matrix’s signature inexperienced hue, in addition to a brand new Matrix battle sound results mod. Person KangieDanie is operating on a mod that can alternate Sifu’s UI to additionally replicate that of the long-lasting Matrix font.

It’s not an reliable task, clearly, nevertheless it takes nice benefit of the bottom of the sport and its not easy fights to recreate the arena of the Matrix in an overly sudden method. Sifu has been one of the most surprises of the 12 months, as we discussed in our research, and the newest Matrix film, The Matrix Resurrections, has generated rather extra numerous evaluations.