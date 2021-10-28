You’ll get this Acer gaming pc on sale for simply over 1,000 euros

Gaming laptops are nonetheless a good way to get right of entry to state of the art {hardware} now not most effective with out paying an exaggerated further price, however infrequently even saving cash. Particularly on the subject of graphics playing cards, whose desktop fashions price the similar and much more than complete laptops.

So it’s not abnormal to search out gives as attention-grabbing as this Acer, which incorporates an NVIDIA RTX 3000 collection GPU, and that we will now get at its historic minimal value. It prices 1,149 euros on Amazon; a saving of 150 euros that makes it a extra attention-grabbing possibility.





We seek advice from the Acer Predator Helios 300 in its PH315-53 variant. It contains not anything not up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB VRAM graphics with which to play no matter we wish with just right graphic high quality whilst taking part in DLSS and ray tracing.

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-53 – Ordenador Portátil Gaming 15.6″ Complete HD 144 Hz, Gaming Computer (Intel Core i7-10750H, 16B RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia RTX 3060, Sin SO), PC Portátil Negro – Teclado QWERTY

However that is not all: this gaming tool too Includes a high-performance Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of garage within the type of an SSD. As well as, it mounts a fifteen.6-inch Complete HD display with a 144 Hz refresh fee and a reaction time of three milliseconds.

Finally, on the subject of connectivity, the pc comprises the anticipated: more than a few USB sort A and kind C, HDMI, DisplayPort and RJ45, in addition to a three.5 mm jack headphone jack.