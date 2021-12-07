‘You’ll superb, however why hit? Policeman slaps guy in entrance of 8-year-old daughter, Video Viral

Viral Video: A video goes viral on social media wherein an issue may also be observed between a policeman and a person. The video is from Telangana. Right here a person alleged {that a} policeman assaulted him in Mahabubabad district. The video of the argument between the police and that individual goes viral on social media. Within the viral video, it may be observed {that a} guy is having an issue with the policeman. The person additionally has an eight-year-old daughter with him. Within the video, the person is claiming that he used to be slapped and stopped through the policeman for now not dressed in a helmet. Then again, no video of him being slapped and stopped has surfaced.Additionally Learn – Do you even have 500 denomination notes with inexperienced stripe of RBI close to Gandhi’s image?

The sufferer, who used to be observed preventing the passers-by within the viral video, has been known as Srinivas. Srinivas is arguing with the police on who gave the police the correct to kill? Within the video, she may also be heard pronouncing in Telugu that the police can prevent, superb however can not kill.

POLICE STATE?#Mahabubnagar police engaging in a power to verify individuals are dressed in mask/helmets &following laws. They stopped this guy who used to be it sounds as if going for greens& slapped him. The person says you’ll superb me however who offers a proper to slap me in entrance of my kid? %.twitter.com/UpnQPEjk5M – Revathi (revathitweets) December 6, 2021



It’s recognized that Srinivas used to be going to shop for greens along with his eight-year-old daughter, when the police stopped him after seeing him and not using a helmet. Sub-Inspector Munirullah then allegedly slapped Srinivas in entrance of his daughter. Within the video, Srinivas may also be heard pronouncing, ‘You’ll superb me, challan… however why would you kill me?’ Srinivas’s daughter will get scared seeing this and begins crying. This video goes viral on social media.

District police in-charge Koti Reddy mentioned that the person had abused Munirullah. The daughter’s remark is in every other video wherein she says that she used to be stopped and her father used to be scolded for now not dressed in a helmet. He additionally mentioned that his motorcycle keys have been snatched. When his father protested, the sub-inspector slapped him.