Youn Yuh Jung Becomes 1st Korean Actress To Win British Academy Award + Goes Viral For Hilarious BAFTAs Acceptance Speech

Youn Yuh Jung has simply made historical past at this yr’s BAFTA (British Academy of Movie and Tv Arts) Movie Awards!

On April 11 native time, the annual EE British Academy Movie Awards occurred in London, the place it was broadcast just about from the Royal Albert Corridor.

Veteran actress Youn Yuh Jung gained the BAFTA for Finest Supporting Actress for her critically-acclaimed efficiency in “Minari,” changing into the primary Korean actor ever to win an appearing award on the prestigious British awards ceremony.

Instantly afterwards, the 73-year-old actress (by worldwide reckoning) went viral for her hilarious acceptance speech, which she delivered in English. After humbly expressing her shock at successful and conveying condolences for the lack of Prince Philip, Youn Yuh Jung jokingly remarked that the award was all of the extra significant as a result of it had been given to her by the British folks, who’re “often called very snobbish folks.”

When she was introduced because the winner, an endearingly flustered Youn Yuh Jung gasped in shock earlier than accepting the award in English. Initially stumbling over her phrases, the actress started, “I don’t know how you can say this, I’m very honored to be nominated—no, no, I’m the winner now. First, I’d like to specific my deep condolences on your Duke of Edinburgh. Thanks a lot for this award.”

“Each award is significant,” she continued, “however this one particularly, as a result of [it means I’m being] acknowledged by British folks, often called very snobbish folks, and so they authorised me as a great actor, so I’m very, very privileged and joyful. Thanks, thanks a lot. Thanks for the voters who voted for me. Thanks very a lot, BAFTA.”

Congratulations to Youn Yuh Jung on her historic win! Take a look at the clip of her accepting the award under:

? Congrats to Yuh-Jung Youn, who stole our hearts in @MinariMovie and takes the BAFTA for Supporting Actress at tonight’s #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/NRtX1MadBH — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

