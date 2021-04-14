Youn Yuh Jung Heads To Los Angeles To Attend 93rd Academy Awards

Youn Yuh Jung can be attending the 93rd Academy Awards!

On April 14, a supply from Youn Yuh Jung’s company Hook Leisure acknowledged, “Youn Yuh Jung acquired an official invitation from the Academy as a nominee for Greatest Supporting Actress. She acquired on a aircraft to Los Angeles yesterday with a view to take part within the awards ceremony in the USA.”

The supply added, “Please be understanding that she left the nation quietly with a view to decrease any hurt from COVID-19 since Youn Yuh Jung determined to attend the Academy Awards after a lot consideration. We sincerely thank everybody who has shared the happiness collectively at every award acceptance.”

The forged of “Minari” just lately made Oscar historical past when the movie acquired six nominations together with “Minari” for Greatest Image, Steven Yeun for Greatest Actor, Youn Yuh Jung for Greatest Supporting Actress, Lee Isaac Chung for Greatest Director, Lee Isaac Chung for Greatest Authentic Screenplay, and Emile Mosseri for Greatest Authentic Rating.

Steven Yeun is the primary Asian-American actor to be nominated for the Greatest Actor title from the Academy Awards, whereas Youn Yuh Jung is the primary Korean particular person to be nominated in an appearing class on the Oscars. For the Greatest Supporting Actress title, Youn Yuh Jung is up towards Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”), Glenn Shut (“Hillbilly Elegy”), Olivia Colman (“The Father”), and Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”).

The hit movie “Minari” is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye Ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh Jung, and Will Patton. Primarily based on the director’s real-life experiences, the film is a couple of household of South Korean immigrants who attempt to begin a brand new life in rural America in the course of the Nineteen Eighties.

Lately, Youn Yuh Jung received Greatest Supporting Actress at this 12 months’s BAFTA (British Academy of Movie and Tv Arts) Movie Awards and the twenty seventh Display screen Actor Guild (SAG) Awards.

The 93rd Academy Awards can be held on April 25 in Los Angeles, United States. Director Bong Joon Ho was introduced to current on the ceremony.

