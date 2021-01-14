Young People Building the Future Scholarship: so you can register to receive 4,310 pesos per month for a year

The Youth Building the Future program will restart in 2020 for new registrations (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

This Monday, January 11, the registration for the social program of Youth Building the Future, where those who apply will have the opportunity to develop skills and train for a job.

The scholarship is available for youth between 18 and 29 years of age, who will receive training for a year and monthly support of 4,310 pesos.

“The head of Labor expressed that by instructions of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, this year the scholarship of apprentices will be increased, in the same route to recover the minimum wage, while urging young people and companies to take advantage of the program”, the government statement said.

This program will allow young people to get involved with companies, workshops, institutions or businesses in order to strengthen their work habits and technical skills so that they can be employed in the future.

The program lasts one year Photo: TW / @ horacioduarteo

During the training they will receive monthly support, in addition to having medical insurance against illnesses, maternity and work risks.

The incorporation of the new beneficiaries will be divided into two stages: the first will begin in January, February and March; and once the electoral process is finished, the second stage will begin so that by the end of 2021 there will be half a million young people in the program Youth Building the Future, as reported by the owner of the Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare, Luisa María Alcalde

How long is the show?

The training lasts for one year and there will be monthly tutor-to-apprentice evaluations to follow up on the training. During the 12 months, those who apply will be able to change their Work Center only once and on their second opportunity, the remaining time will be trained until the time offered by the program is completed.

The program increased the financial scholarship during this year (Photo: STPS)

After the training they will receive a document that certifies the skills they acquired in the training, in case of not being hired, the platform will offer a menu of options that will help them with the incorporation to the market.

Those who want to join the program must attend the training on the days and times established by the Work Center. They will have to go for five days a week, between five and eight hours a day and it is necessary to respect the rules, in addition to collaborating in the monthly evaluation of the tutor.

How does the registration work?

To be part of this program it is necessary to fill out the registration found on the following page: https://jovenesconstruiendoelfuturo.stps.gob.mx/registro_aprendiz

To do this, you only have to answer the personal information questionnaire and choose one of the specialties:

Youth Building the Future (Photo: Screenshot / YouTube @ Youth Building the Future)

-Culture and Sports

-Administrative

-Sales

-Services

Youth Building the Future increases monthly support (Photo: https://www.compartamos.com.mx)

-Agropecuarios

-Trades

-Industrial

-Science and Technology

-Health

Young People Building the Future will be able to apply for young people between 19 and 29 years old (Photo: Screenshot / YouTube @ Young People Building the Future)

“It is not only a stimulus for the young population of the country, but also for the small economic units that are going through an economic crisis derived from COVID-19. We know that 2020 was a very complicated, very hard year, not only in our country but for the whole world due to the pandemic that we continue to face and that has impacted on job losses, especially in the youth sector in our country ” said the labor secretary.

The scholarship is deposited through a bank account and payment is made once at the end of each month. The first one is after starting the training.

