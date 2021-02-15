Young Rock signs his Vince McMahon and Randy Savage from the 80s

Young Rock, the NBC series in which we will visit the years of preparation of Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) that will premiere tomorrow on the North American network, adds some new cast members to play the role of wrestlers Vince McMahon and Randy Savage ” Macho Man “in its eighties version.

As reported in The Wrap, comedian Adam Ray will be McMahon and Kevin Makely will be Savage. And it was announced in the past that Matthew Willig will be Andre the Giant, Nate Jackson will be Junkyard Dog and Brett Azar will be The Iron Sheik. Since Johnson grew up in the fighting business, with experts on the family (his father, Rocky Johnson, was played by Joseph Lee Anderson. His mother is of Samoan descent).

Biographical Laserie, at the moment, has no date in our country, and it will be tomorrow when it reaches North American territory, but a launch in the rest of the world is to be expected. He tells us about the rise of the fighter (and actor) although it is classified as a “sitcom” in general terms, so it will be necessary to see what reception it has.