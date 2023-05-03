Young Royals Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

After a jaw-dropping cliffhanger left Prince Wilhelm’s relationship with Simon in jeopardy last year, Young Royals is finally returning to Netflix to wrap things up.

A young heir is followed in the Swedish drama as he discovers his identity at a famous boarding school and develops feelings for one of his classmates.

Prince Wilhelm is forced to choose among his love and his duty to uphold the crown when a crafty adversary brings their budding passion to public attention and sparks a media storm.

With six brand-new episodes coming to Netflix in November, we’ll soon see the results of that decision and determine if the future queen can really find happiness.

Thankfully, it effortlessly provides a compelling LGBTQ+ love story about a man who is torn between duty and desire.

Season one of Hillerska Boarding School introduced Prince Wilhelm, who at the conclusion of each episode is forced to choose between the throne and his affection for Simon, a fellow student with a less than traditional royal background.

Netflix just had to renew the programme with such a cliffhanger, and happily they have now officially announced Young Royals will actually return for a second season.

What you need to know regarding Young Royals season two is provided now that we are aware of the official renewal.

We have seen a variety of television shows, but adolescent drama makes us more enthusiastic.

The Lisa Ambjorn, Lars Beckung, and Camilla Holter-produced adolescent drama series is among the most watched ones in Sweden.

The fictitious Prince Wilhelm of Sweden serves as the central character in the Young Royals narrative. The program’s executive producer is Lars Beckung. The show’s production firm is called Nexiko AB.

Some very talented and well-known individuals from the entertainment world are featured in Young Royals, including Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg, Malte Gardinger, Frida Argento, Nikita Uggla, and many others.

On July 1, 2021, the first episode of Young Royals was made available on Netflix. The first season of Young Royals has a total of six episodes. Critics and viewers have given Young Royals Season 1 highly positive reviews.

Young Royals Season 2 Release Date

Young Royals has also been likened by critics to comparable programmes as Elite, Gossip Girl, The Crown, and Skam.

A new season of the programme was ordered by the producers on September 22, 2021, and it will premiere on November 1, 2022, in light of the favourable reviews.

Young Royals Season 2 is anticipated to include six episodes, much as the first season, however the producers have not yet confirmed this.

Young Royals Season 2 Cast

The main cast will likely return for Young Royals Season 2 to reprise their roles. Prince Wilhelm of Sweden is played by Edvin Ryding, August of Arnas by Malte Gardinger, Felice Ehrencrona by Nikita Uggla, Simon Eriksson by Omar Rudberg, Sara Eriksson by Frida Argento, and many more are also included in the cast.

Young Royals Season 2 Trailer

Young Royals Season 2 Plot

Unsurprisingly, it all begins when August releases Simon and Wilhelm’s sex video. Wilhelm is compelled to deny that he is the man in the video since his family is pleading with him to guard the crown.

The situation is made worse by Simon’s decision to break up with Wilhelm when the latter begs if they can continue to be together in secret. Simon replies that he won’t be anyone’s secret.

Season 2 will probably focus on the broader repercussions of the sex video release and how they have affected Simon and Wilhelm’s lives.

While the two are currently estranged, we don’t believe that will last given that the two still blatantly harbour romantic feelings for each other.

But it appears that we will be witnessing a little bit of a will-they-won’t-they scenario given all the outside factors keeping them apart.

In the forthcoming season, we can also anticipate more drama between August and Simon’s family, since August will be covertly dating Simon’s sister, Sara.

We have a hunch that Simon nor his mother Felice won’t be very pleased of Sarah’s new lover given that he was the one who released Simon’s sex video.

When asked what would happen, he said to the source at the time, “I actually don’t know.” “But I feel like there’s a lot that will take place if you watch the series and consider what it exposes about the people at the conclusion of the series.

It would be fantastic if there were to be an additional season, which I sincerely hope there will be. The drama is intensifying and is about to go out of control.

