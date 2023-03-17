Young Royals Season 3: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know Far

Young Royals is a Swedish teen drama and romance. It takes place at Hillerska, a made-up elite boarding school, and focuses on Prince Wilhelm, who has trouble adjusting to life at this school. Since the second season of Young Royals came out on Netflix in November 2022, audiences have been eagerly waiting for news about the third season.

Like Netflix’s hit LGBTQ+ show Heartstopper, Young Royals has won over a lot of fans with its real representation of LGBTQ+ people. The second season came out on Netflix in November and left a lot of questions unanswered, so of course people are already thinking about a third season. To sum up, the series follows the fictional heir to the throne, Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding), as he falls in love with another student, Simon (Omar Rudberg), at their school, Hillerska, and all the chaos that follows.

Will there be a third season of Young Royals on Netflix?

Yes! Netflix has picked up a third and last season of The Young Royals. On December 14, the official Netflix account posted on Twitter: “Forever, Simon and Wilhelm? Young Royals will come back for one more season “a picture of Simon and Wilhelm holding hands, and so on. In other words, our favorite actors and actresses are coming back for the last time.

Young Royals Season 3 Cast

Young Royals wouldn’t be what it is without the Young Royals and Simon, bless him, so you can anticipate seeing most of the following back for a third season:

Edvin Ryding as Prince Wilhelm of Sweden, Omar Rudberg as Simon Eriksson, Malte Grdinger as August of Rnas, Frida Argento as Sara Eriksson, and Nikita Uggla as Felice Ehrencrona.

And they’ll probably be joined by the following supporting actors: Ayub, Simon’s friend from Bjarstad, was played by Inti Zamora Sobrado. Rosh, also from Bjarstad, was played by Beri Gerwise. Pernilla August played Queen Kristina of Sweden, and Linda, Simon and Sara’s mother, was played by Carmen Gloria Pérez. Leonard Terfelt played Micke, Simon, and Sara’s dad, and Ingela Olsson played Hillerska’s headmistress, Miss Anette Lilja.

Ivar Forsling, who plays Prince Erik, is a key actor who probably won’t be back. Wilhelm’s older brother only showed up in flashbacks during season two after he died at the end of season one. This is probable to occur even less in season 3 as time goes on.

Young Royals Season 3 Plot

If the show comes back, it’s not clear where the story will go next, yet it’s going to pick up after the dramatic end of season 2. As a surprise rebel stops Simon’s plan, secrets are revealed to the audience. Will Wilhelm step up when it comes time for his fateful speech? When Season 3 starts, we’re sure there will be a lot of drama, so audiences should be patient and talk with each other about what they believe could occur in the new episodes.

According to Digital Spy, we asked Omar Rudberg, who plays Simon, what he would like to see in a possible third season. He said: “That’s really hard because it could go in so many different ways. I have many thoughts.” “The head writer, Lisa Ambjorn, and I want to sit down and talk about what we see and how it makes us feel, as well as the ideas and what will actually happen in the story,” she said. Rudberg went on, “By season two, I felt like I had a much better idea of what was going on.” “Like, “This happened in the first season. This could happen in the second season. With the third season, it feels like, “Now we’re talking. Now it’s really happening.'”

Young Royals season 3 Release Date

As of right now, Netflix hasn’t said when Young Royals season 3 will be out. Still, it took 16 months between seasons 1 and 2 of Young Royals, so we think season 3 will come out in early 2024.

Young Royals Season Ratings

Young Royals is a Swedish drama/romance that takes place at a made-up school for the rich and famous called Hillerska. It’s about Prince Wilhelm of Sweden, played by Ryding, and his love for Simon Eriksson, played by Rudberg, who is also a student. The first season of the show was a hit for Netflix. Critics gave it a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and viewers gave it a score of 99%.

Young Royals Season 3 Episodes and Streaming Options

The next season will probably have six episodes, each of which will run for about 40–50 minutes on the same day. People think that it will have the same structure as the previous seasons in order to be consistent. On the other hand, we’d like to say that as of December 15, 2022, we don’t know for sure what the episode titles and numbers will be for the new season. Anyone who wants to know when the show will be available on Netflix can also turn on notifications. When the episodes are going to be shown on the streaming service, the network will let people know what those dates are.