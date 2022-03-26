Young Souls, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Stadia

Do you like beat ’em up action games? Young Souls is an interesting proposal with RPG elements, which also has the peculiarity of being designed for a large number of users. If you think you can be one of them, or you are interested in the genre, keep reading because in this analysis I will tell you everything you can expect.

Beat ’em up games have a history of decades. Since the arcade era, we have delighted in classics such as Double Dragon or Final Fight up to the most recent Castle Crashers or Streets of Rage 4. However, this genre shows us that there is always room for renewal, or at least for get out of the ordinary. How about we combine the pure essence of punches “me against the neighborhood” with a level-up RPG structure and a strong emphasis on progression and equipment?

That’s Young Souls, a very cool mix between action and role which is also accompanied by a very youthful (and also thug) tone. This fusion between classic and modern was what most attracted me to the production of the French developers of 1P2P, an indie studio debuting a game highly focused on a cooperative experience. And it is that, how could it be otherwise, this title of left and right blows I already tell you that it is much more enjoyable when you play it with a friend or family member… although you will also do it alone. On the other hand, it is not a short adventure (it lasts a few 8-10 hours) and on top of that it has a very careful narrative. In short, a good game and I consider it highly recommended if you like this type of game, with a more direct style and aimed at a wide range of players. It has good playable depth, accessibility is powerful, but even better is the ability to fun that it can generate. Let me tell you about it in this review.

A beat ’em up with a lot of role

Young Souls is a beat ’em up with a rebellious spirit, something that it tries to reflect through its plot. puts us in the place of Jenn and Tristan, two orphaned twins who were alone in the world, helpless, until a kind scientist appeared in their lives. What is the problem? That this good man suddenly disappears, something that leads us to star in a rescue mission in which we must cross a portal that leads to the world of goblins. And yes, as you can guess, that will be the trigger to face all kinds of fantastic creatures.

The construction of history is relevant, with an important presence. Contrary to what usually happens in games of this style, there is many dialogues and scenes. They are fun, with a tone that clearly shows the youth of our protagonists. They use a very youthful language, they let out a lot of curses and they think they are the kings of the world, not keeping even the slightest bit of respect for the monstrous creatures they face. The perspective becomes entertaining. However, the creators are aware that many of us have come to strike, and for this reason they allow us speed up all intros. The solution is aesthetically attractive (rewind effect), as well as useful for the most impatient players.

There are plenty of options to tailor the journey to your abilityPrecisely, accessibility is a key point in the success of Young Souls. No matter how experienced you are in the beat ’em up genre, there are plenty of options to tailor the journey to your ability. There are four difficulty modes, and then apart you can modify the amount of damage you cause and receive from enemies. There are also three game speeds, something ideal if you want an even greater challenge (and do speed-runs), or on the contrary have it easier to -for example- block rival attacks.

Here I have to tell you about the great combat system. It is simple but effective. We have a basic attack move, which can be charged up for more forceful offenses. We can also dodge attacks and jump, but without a doubt the central dynamic is in the use of the shield. It consists of doing a parry at the exact moment your opponent shines (a sign that he is going to attack you). That causes a block that gives you the option to fight back or launch it into the air. Besides, there is an ability that when recharged provides a special attack. It’s not many things, but when the joints work very well, and that’s what counts.

Supporting the combat system we have the fact that the game shows a high fluidity of movements. It is a very fast game, in which reflections are important and being very aware of what is happening on the screen. As a relevant part of the gameplay, I also have to tell you that the cooperative for two players is sensational. You can play solo and alternate between using two characters at any time, but Young Souls is most enjoyed when a second player joins the game. The game wins integers, and also includes the typical action of reviving our partner when he has lost his life.

For all these reasons, I sincerely believe that we are facing a good exponent within the beat ’em up genre, but there is still more… because all this is joined by the RPG gameplay that I was talking about at the beginning. Our characters have level ups and continually improve their strength, endurance, and agility attributes. Additionally, they are getting equipment while they go through the dungeons, in the style of swords, axes, helmets, armor and a considerable etcetera. Everything is equippable and improves a good number of characteristics necessary to be victorious in the face of each new challenge that lies ahead.

There are certain technical problems, especially in the case of Nintendo SwitchPart of the grace is, therefore, to move forward and obtain resources to move forward, including money. For more details, there a city that we can visit at any time. There it is possible to buy useful equipment for the adventure, as well as chat with the locals and fulfill the occasional mission. Come on, the approach is great, more if I tell you that there is fast travel to move between the different parts that the game contains. This is especially useful for going from the dungeons to your bedroom and sleeping (which is more useful than you think, as it is used to assimilate the accumulated experience).

As you will have verified, there are many aspects of Young Souls that I liked, although then obviously others that do not convince me at all. The action can become somewhat repetitive, and in general I think that more variety of both offensive and defensive possibilities could have been included. The level design is not the most inspired, and the few traps or special sequences that exist are not resolved in the best way. Then there are certain technical problems, especially in the case of Nintendo Switch. I suffered some other hangs and several slowdowns.

Therefore, I recommend -if you can- that you try it on other platforms. For example, I also played it on Xbox Series S with much better results, both in terms of performance and visual finish. It’s a beautiful game, with very imaginative environments, as well as varied final bosses, from powerful wizards to gigantic beasts. To define it briefly, I would say that it is a classic role-playing environment, but with an artistic touch loaded with sympathy. Some enemy designs are really funny, both in terms of animations and facial expressions.

In terms of music I also have good words, since the compositions accompany the rhythm of the action. There are no voices, but yes a very elaborate Spanish translation, which makes use of current slang and helps to get you even deeper into the adventure. It’s another detail within a very appetizing set and one that I personally liked, as a fan of this type of beat ’em up proposals. If you are too, or you want to enjoy a game like this, I think it’s the right choice.