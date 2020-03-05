Young Star Wars Fan Gets R2-D2 Hero Arm, And Mark Hamill Approves

It may not be the type of factor most of us would take into consideration, however Luke Skywalker could also be further particular to Star Wars followers with limb variations given his journey within the movies that noticed his hand reduce off by Darth Vader and changed with a robotic one. Figuring out this, Mark Hamill additionally participated in a video for Open Bionics, letting children with limb variations know that they’ll do no matter they need, and Luke shedding his hand didn’t cease him from turning into the savior of the galaxy.