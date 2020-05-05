Youngboy Never Broke Again Debuts at No. 1 on Rap-Fueled Album Chart – Variety

Oops, Mr. Again did it once more. That’s, rapper Youngboy Never Broke Again continues his streak of debuting at or close to the highest of the album chart, as “38 Child 2,” his third album in eight months, bows at No. 1 with 63,000 album models.

His earlier assortment, “Nonetheless Flexin, Nonetheless Steppin,” debuted at No. 2 in February — and would have are available on high, if not for BTS then blocking its path — preceded by a No. 1 premiere in October for yet one more album, “AI Youngboy 2.”

The most recent charttopper for Youngboy Never Broke Again is available in every week when rap or R&B albums command each one of many high 10 spots on the Rolling Stone Prime 200 Albums chart, reflecting a transparent pattern in what’s being most consumed but in addition what’s being provided as main releases through the pandemic.

Final week’s No. 1, DaBaby’s “Blame It On Child,” will get bumped all the way down to No. 2. The remaining spots within the high 10 belong to holdovers Lil Child, the Weeknd, Put up Malone, Unhealthy Bunny, Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott and Meghan Thee Stallion.

Precise album gross sales for Youngboy Never Broke Again have been minimal (3,600 copies), so most of his 63,000 album models have been made up of by 71.eight million streams for its songs.

A rock band did declare the second highest entry of the week, as Dance Gavin Dance’s “Afterburner” bowed at No. 13 with 23,400 album models. As is typical with rock artists, album gross sales (17,100 copies) have been a much bigger issue within the ultimate tally than streams (7.Four million).

There will certainly be new blood at the highest of the album chart once more subsequent week, as Kenny Chesney and Drake will vie for No. 1.

In an indication of how carefully tied most albums are past the higher ranks of the chart, final week’s No. Three album, Fiona Apple’s “Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” falls to No. 118 in its second week. That’s not solely shocking, as a lot of her followers, whether or not they already purchased or streamed the album digitally or not, are decided to buy the bodily CD or LP — which gained’t come out till late July.

On the Rolling Stone Prime 100 Songs chart, Drake’s “Toosie Slide” was lastly dethroned and pushed all the way in which all the way down to No. 5. In at No. 1 is the music “The Scotts” by the teaming of Travis Scott, the Scotts and Child Cudi, with 32 million streams.

Meghan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” strikes as much as No. 2 in its eighth week on the chart. Coming into at No. Three is Juice Wrld’s “Righteous.”

Rap and R&B additionally completely management the songs chart, with the Nos. 4-10 slots belonging to DaBaby, Drake, the Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Drake and Future, Lil Mosey and Saint Jhn.