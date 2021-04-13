‘Younger Sheldon’ To Enter Broadcast Off-Network Syndication in Fall

“Younger Sheldon” is ready to launch in off-network broadcast syndication this fall, WarnerMedia confirmed on Monday. The comedy, which has already entered cable syndication, might be seen in main markets by way of the Nexstar station group and has been cleared in greater than 90% of the nation.

Nexstar’s stations embrace WPIX New York, KTLA Los Angeles and WGN Chicago. “Younger Sheldon,” which debuted in September 2017 as a prequel to the hit comedy “The Huge Bang Concept,” may have approaximately 83 episodes in its library when the present launches its five-nights-a-week strip later this yr. Warner Bros. Home TV Distribution didn’t share phrases, but it surely’s a money plus barter deal.

Different station teams selecting up “Younger Sheldon” embrace Sinclair, CBS, Hearst, Grey, Tegna, Scripps, Cox, Meredith, Graham, Weigel, Allen Media, Sunbeam, Information-Press, Londen Media, Griffin, Lockwood and Morris.

“Younger Sheldon” beforehand entered a non-exclusive cable syndication take care of ViacomCBS; the present debuted on Nick at Nite in November. “Younger Sheldon” additionally holds a streaming VOD take care of HBO Max.

David Decker, govt VP of Warner Bros. Home Tv Distribution, introduced the “Younger Sheldon” clearance information.

“WarnerMedia continues to ship to our broadcast companions distinctive and franchise making comedies that each viewers and advertisers crave,” mentioned Decker. “With ‘Younger Sheldon’ and ‘The Huge Bang Concept’ in syndication, the complete story of Sheldon Cooper, the enduring and beloved character that connects each reveals, will carry humor, laughter and pleasure to tv stations every single day of the week.”

Produced by Warner Bros. Tv, “Younger Sheldon” is at the moment in its fourth season on CBS, and was just lately picked up for a further three. The present averages almost 10 million whole viewers per week and joins Chuck Lorre collection “Two and a Half Males,” “Mother,” “Mike & Molly” and “The Huge Bang Concept” (which bought for its third cycle starting fall 2023) in syndication.

“Younger Sheldon” stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan and Raegen Revord with Annie Potts and Jim Parsons. Lorre and Steven Molaro (“The Huge Bang Concept,” “The Class”) created the present, which is govt produced by Lorre, Molaro, Steve Holland, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak.