First Establish More youthful Ultimate Establish Thug Complete Establish at Get started Jeffrey Lamar Williams Other Establish Thugger Thugger, Yt, No, My Establish is Jeffery, Jeffery, More youthful Thug, Sex, Thugger Age 29 years Birthday 16th August, 1991 Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia, USA Assemble Athletic Eye Color Brown – Dark Hair Color Multi-colored Zodiac Sign Leo Ethnicity Black Nationality American Career Text Rapper, singer Career Rapper Claim to Popularity Stoner Song Taste (Text) Hip hop, Trap, Pop, Experimental Rap, R&B, Pop-Rap, Southern Hip Hop, Experimental Hip Hop, Mumble Rap, Emo Rap twelve months(s) Lively 2010-present, 2010–present, 2011–present, 2009–present Software (text) Vocals File Label 300, 1017 Brick Squad, Asylum, Atlantic, Cash Money Information, YSL, (reward), (former), 300 (reward), Archive (former), Atlantic Information, Rich Gang, YSL Information, Cash Money Comparable Acts Rich Homie Quan, Gucci Mane, Migos, PeeWee Longway, Rich Gang, Waka Flocka Flame, More youthful Scooter, Birdman, Tyga, T.I., Travi$ Scott, Metro Boomin, London on da Follow, Wheezy, Ricky Racks, Travis Scott, Yak Gotti, Lil Duke, Goose wit One different One, Kap G, Drake, Rich the Kid, Ralo, Carnage, Lil Yachty, Low Execs, TM88, 808 Mafia, Jacquees, Alex Tumay, Quavo, Trae tha Truth, Jadakiss, Long term, YoungBoy Under no circumstances Broke All over again, Saaheem Valdery, DJ Snake, Dej Loaf, French Montana, Yc, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Bankroll Mafia, Meek Mill, Lil Kid, Lil Durk, Lil Keed Reputable Internet websites http://youngstonerlife.com/, http://yslthug.com, https://yslthug.com

