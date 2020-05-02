‘Youngster’s Play’ Co-Screenwriter Was 63 – Variety

John Lafia, who co-wrote 1988 horror movie “Youngster’s Play” and in addition co-wrote and directed “Youngster’s Play 2,” died by suicide on April 29 in Los Angeles. He was 63.

Lafia collaborated with Tom Holland and Don Mancini on the horror film screenplay, and was credited with coining the identify “Chucky” and contributed the well-known line, “Hello, I’m Chucky, wanna play?” In 1988, the unique “Youngster’s Play” went on to high the field workplace and obtained a Saturn award for finest horror movie, in addition to a nomination for finest writing. He additionally obtained a writing credit score on the 2019 remake.

“Youngster’s Play” creator and screenwriter Don Mancini stated in an announcement supplied by Lafia’s household, “We’re devastated to listen to of the passing of our good friend John Lafia. He was an important a part of the ‘Chucky’ household from the very starting. He co-wrote the unique ‘Youngster’s Play’ script together with director Tom Holland and myself, and John directed ‘Youngster’s Play 2,’ — the consensus favourite movie amongst ‘Chucky’ followers. John was an extremely beneficiant artist. He let me tag together with him to each assembly, and shadow him on set; he taught me extra about filmmaking throughout the manufacturing of that film than a number of semesters in movie faculty. John was additionally one of the crucial naturally curious and continually inventive individuals I ever met, somebody who was all the time taking footage, and jotting down concepts.”

Lafia was born in 1957 and obtained a BFA in Movement Image and Tv from UCLA. He labored within the artwork division on Alex Cox’s “Repo Man” and on “House Raiders” earlier than transferring into screenwriting.

His first main credit score was 1988’s “The Blue Iguana,” an motion movie starring Dylan McDermott, which he wrote and directed along with producing its soundtrack. “The Blue Iguana” was chosen for a midnight displaying within the official choice on the 1988 Cannes Movie Competition. In 1993, he wrote and directed the science fiction movie “Man’s Finest Good friend,” which debuted at No. 2 on the field workplace. Lafia additionally wrote, directed and produced the TV mini-series “10.5” in 2004 and its spinoff “10.5: Apocalypse” in 2006.

His different directing credit embrace the TV sequence “Freddy’s Nightmares,” TV film “The Rats” and the reside motion online game “Corpse Killer.” Lafia’s final mission was the TV film “Firestorm: Final Stand at Yellowstone” in 2006, starring Scott Foley and Richard Burgi.

In 2012, Lafia, launched his ardour mission, a musical drama he wrote, directed, shot and edited, “The Ballad of Frank and Cora.” He additionally co-produced the soundtrack with musician Invoice Jones.

After beginning out in L.A.’s underground music scene within the 1980s, he returned to composing and recording and launched a double album “John Lafia 1980-1985” in 2019.

He’s survived by his youngsters, Tess and Kane, and his former spouse Beverly.

In the event you or somebody is perhaps vulnerable to suicide, please name 1-800-273-8255 to achieve the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It gives free and confidential assist 24 hours a day, seven days per week for individuals in suicidal disaster or misery.