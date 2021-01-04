“Youn’s Keep” Cast Members Are All Smiles In Welcoming Main Poster

The principle poster has been revealed for “Youn’s Keep”!

A spin-off of “Youn’s Kitchen,” the upcoming actuality program is ready in a hanok (conventional Korean residence) in South Jeolla Province and stars Youn Yuh Jung with Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi, Lee Search engine optimization Jin, and Park Search engine optimization Joon.

The present will function the actors welcoming visitors who’re in Korea on enterprise or for his or her research however haven’t been capable of expertise the meals and tradition a lot because of COVID-19 restrictions.

In the primary poster launched on January 4, the solid members put on candy smiles and are welcoming their visitors with open arms.

“Youn’s Keep” is ready to premiere on January 8 at 9:10 p.m. KST through tvN.

