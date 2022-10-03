“Your bank card has been used by…”: the Police warn of these scams on behalf of Santander and the Tax Agency

This weekend the National Police has warned of two new scams that are receiving complaints from citizens. One is on behalf of Banco Santander and the other of the Tax Agency and in both the authorities warn you to be careful and “don’t bite”.

In addition, they remember that aspects such as a badly written message, that make you click on a suspicious link or that there is a certain sense of urgency can make you suspect that a message is, in fact, a phishing.

DO NOT BE FOOLED! The main SCAMS in ONLINE PURCHASES and HOW TO AVOID THEM

Dear customer… this is the scam on behalf of Santander

One of the scams registered by the Police these days has been in the name of one of the main banks in Spain, Santander and includes a logo copied from the real one. The message, which arrives by email, warns that “your card is temporarily suspended“, as the subject of the message.

And in the body of the email it explains that “your bank card has been used by the IP address (plus a number). We have investigated that someone has used a card without your permission” (the error in this sentence is copied from the original message).

❗ Notice of a problem with your card 💳 ❗ Click on a suspicious link ❗ Misspelled ❗ Sense of immediacy All these signs scream it’s a #phishing ❗#NoPiques pic.twitter.com/qboRUCAyJI — National Police (@police) October 2, 2022

After this they ask you to enter a link that will take you to another “secure” window where you can enter data to protect “your card from fraud”. Y to rush add that if you do not complete the process in less than 24 hours your card will be blocked indefinitely.

If you access the link and enter the information requested, you will be offering those bank details to scammers who then may use the information to carry out transactions.

In the Police tweet there are different people who comment that, constantly, they are receiving these types of messages on their phonesas SMS and emails. Messages like the one shown by the security forces or like the one you see below:





“I qualify you for a tax refund…”

Another scam echoed by the National Police is one on behalf of the Tax Agency. In these weeks where many people are still receiving their income tax refund, can receive an SMS message that claims to come from this entity and that “I qualify you for a tax refund, With an amount of “244.79”. Find your form on the website…” and a URL (errors are copied from the message).

Avoid being a victim of this type of #scams If you have received a message of this type 📩 ⬇ Don’t click on the link ❌

Delete the message 🗑

Block the contact ⛔ pic.twitter.com/SghjVWBlVl — National Police (@police) October 1, 2022

The police ask you to don’t click on the linkdelete the message and block the contact.