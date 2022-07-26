Your cat can also be the protagonist of Stray, like the michis of other players, thanks to mods

Cats are, without a doubt, the kings of the internet and, therefore, of video games. The launch of Stray is making this clear, the game having become one of the best rated on the platform, as well as a sales success for its publisher.

After this great premiere, the community has decided to own the game as we all knowbased on modsand, although the first ones were a bit strange and full of memes, now we are seeing the ones that really matter: mods to change the appearance of the main kitty, and people are using them wonderfully.

If you go to the game’s NexusMods page, you’ll see that apart from ReShades, there are several mods that change the main ginger cat for other michis, and what is most striking is the number of furry ones that have been represented in the game by their owners.

Lilly, Jessy, Sunny and Maro are some examples of kittens that have already been immortalized in the indie scene of the moment. While it is true that these mods are relatively simple, because what they do is change the model of the main character and that’s it, it fills me with warmth to see that the owners of various cats around the world have a common goal: to see their pets immortalized in video games.

If you also have a cat, but creating a mod for it is a little out of your reach, you can always buy one of the cat accessories that the editor of Stray has created to commemorate this cyberpunk adventure. It seems that this month the michis are the kings of the video game.